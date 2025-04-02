Resilent Mack, Hoyas Best WSU in Crown Action

Note: G'Town Sports Information has not made any postgame presser video/audio available, despite it existing in several forms. Additionally pressers were recordable at the event, but via policy/practice, video wasn't captured by GU. In service to readership, various quotes were snagged from the College Basketball Crown telecast.

Hey, we gotta be tougher down there (defensively). I need you to be physical and smart..50-50 balls. We have to steal a possession here and there...We get a cherry, we win the game HC Ed Cooley's instructions during the second half's u12 timeout

Advertisement

it was a stirring win for Georrgetown late Monday night, as HC Ed Cooley's guys battled back from 10 down in the first half, nine during the last 20 minutes before twice tying proceedings and leading for good with 1:34 remaining. When the dust settled, Georgetown bested Washington State 85-82, before nearly 3,000, Las Vegas, NV, MGM Garden attending fans. A College Basketball Crown affair, the victory sent WSU packing, while propelling them to a tilt with Nebraska. Particulars of that game are 930p EST, FS1 serving the broadcast, MGM's Garden again the site. Leading all scorers was Hoya sophomore guard Malik Mack, who dropped a game and career tops 37 points, on 13-24/8-12 shooting, with 20 points dropped in first stanza action. Add five rebounds and four assists to his statline. The Hoyas, who arrived in Las Vegas devoid of impact from performers like freshman center Thomas Sorber and grad wing Micah Peavy, were again thrown curveballs, as expected starting/heavy rotation guards Jayden Epps and Kayvaun Mulready were game time scratches. Epps, a junior, was expected to pace the team in scoring, while Mulready looked to provide needed depth. Add no Drew Fielder - a starter who has opted to leave via transfer portal - and that's two starters from their 3.12.25 BIG EAST Tournament loss to DePaul unavailable - a fact worsened by frosh star center Thomas Sorber going down weeks before. Stepping up was not only Mack, but sophomore forward Jordan Buriks - 16 points and game best 13 caroms - along with sophomore guard Curtis Williams' 13 points, eight boards. Wazzou, coached by David Riley, also rocked by roster turmoil, was forced to play a slew of non-starers. LeJuan Watts, a mainstay sophomore forward, led the team with 22 points, while senor forward Ethan Price managed 16 points, six rebounds. Back in action for WSU was senior forward Dane Erickstrup, logging 12 points and team tops seven rebounds. Closer game looks follow. Discuss the game, here.

How we we stuck together and played to the end...We showed some fight and we're all about fighting hard for each other. So that's what we did Malik Mack on his team's perseverance

On a Heater

Along the way to his career and game best 37 points, Malik Mack impressed throughout. When the Hoyas needed a bucket, it was Mack who could be counted on to deliver. How did he get to this rarified space? "i kind of blanked out and just played my game" answered Mack, in his first GU season, having transferred in from Harvard. "But this is for my team, i couldn't have done it without these boys. You see them here supporting me. it was all about the team". After the win, Cooley was seen embracing Mack. The coach said of talking to his starting lead guard, "When you show that type of character, that kind of fight...anything's possible when you put your mind to it". Apparently, Mack's status was dicey, since Malik was "not feeling well", so much so "He wasn't s supposed to play": Cooley also made a point of saying "I'm really proud of him". Sorber, himself sporting an injured foot that complicates his recently expressed desire to turn pro, was not shocked, since "He's a hard worker. Always wants to go 110%. He never slacks anything. Every time he steps on that court he's going 100%...He's just a baller". ...

Malik Mack got it done! (Photo by ron bailey)

Cleaning Some Glass

A subplot of fielding a team whose tallest available player is 6'8", the next being around 6'6", is the likliehood of being out-rebounded. Further cementing that expectation were the Cougars sporting 6'11", 610" 6'7" and two 6'6" guys in the rotation. Somebody forgot to inform the Hoyas, who bested Wazzou on the boards 42-37, while decimating them in offensive rebounding (18-8}. That work included six, back half possessions where the Hoyas generated at last two shots. On must credit sophomore forward Jordan Burks' carom work, as he led all players with 13. His six offensive rebounds also paced all performers. Burks' board work was a season high, as was the scoring (16p).

Quoatables

Thomas Sorber on fellow freshman, Caleb Williams (13p, 8r, 2a) - "Caleb is our do it all guy. He's like me, does the right thing for the team...Me and Caleb go way back, 15u, 16u playing against each other. We were with some of the top programs - Team Takeover and Team Final...I just like the way how he plays...i couldn't wait to be his teammate". Ed Cooley's halftime assessment - '"Neither team is defending. it looks like Steevie Wonder is guarding Ray Charles out there...We have to do a better job. We're not getting any 50 50 balls...We may be shorthanded but we're battling and are going to continue to battle. Sorber's first half recipe for success - "We just have to play tough. They've got a big lineup, we're kind of shorthanded right now. So we just honestly have to play tough, get on runs and score as many points as we can". .

Hoya Street Sings