Published Mar 31, 2025
Practice Report: 3.28.25
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

When HC Ed Cooley convened practice this past Friday, it was in preparation for today's foe, Washington State in College Basketball Crown work. A short yet focused session, the team went over many concepts, drilling them until executed. The last 2024-25 practice at Thompson Athletic Center went well.

For a look at what went down, visit Premium Court. An excerpt follows.

For exclusive photos, access this link.

Return for more coverage!

Advertisement

Heard and Happened 

Switching defense work

HC Ed Cooley - Good job. One more time!

Slot shooting

5 v 0 run thru

Split squad run thru

Up and down run thru

AC Jeff Battle forming teams - "You are gray. You are gray".

Up and Down (good session)

"Swae (Malik Mack) come off. (Jordan) Burks come off" - Cooley adjusting teams and teaching

"Talk thru the screens" -AC Ladontae Henton