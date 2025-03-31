Practice Report: 3.28.25

When HC Ed Cooley convened practice this past Friday, it was in preparation for today's foe, Washington State in College Basketball Crown work. A short yet focused session, the team went over many concepts, drilling them until executed. The last 2024-25 practice at Thompson Athletic Center went well.
For a look at what went down, visit Premium Court. An excerpt follows.
For exclusive photos, access this link.
Return for more coverage!
Heard and Happened
Switching defense work
HC Ed Cooley - Good job. One more time!
Slot shooting
5 v 0 run thru
Split squad run thru
Up and down run thru
AC Jeff Battle forming teams - "You are gray. You are gray".
Up and Down (good session)
"Swae (Malik Mack) come off. (Jordan) Burks come off" - Cooley adjusting teams and teaching
"Talk thru the screens" -AC Ladontae Henton