After '25 forward Cam Ward (Rivals.com #93, four star) put on a show, dropping 29 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, six blocks while playing all 32 minutes, he talked briefly about Georgetown, his recruitment and rest. The performance was foundational in his Largo (MD) Lions securing a MPSSAA 2A 'chip, it's first state title since 2008.

The conversation took place in the bowel's of Maryland's Xfiniity Center, as University of Maryland again hosted the state's high school playoffs, though this time only finals, and included boys and girls.

During the spring/summer, Ward will hit the national level travel team scene, again competing with Team Durant in EYBL competition.

