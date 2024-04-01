Head coach Ed Cooley and staff are busy populating their 2024-25 roster, a group that must add scholarship plus walk on players to compete. With the transfer portal popping, every coach in college ball has the ability to welcome veteran players, easily.



Michael Van Raaphorst is an example of a high school addition - he popped, as a walk on, for Georgetown, this weekend. Though Van Raaphorst is not slated to receive a scholarship, but essentially has been promised a spot on the team.



A 6'4", 205 pound shooting guard from Delbarton (NJ),, Raaphorst comes with significant sports pedigree; his dad was a quarterback at USC, mom golfs extremely well, cousin earned Duke lacrosse All-American.



Can Van Raaphorst help the Hoyas next year? What does this two sport competitor bring to the table?



