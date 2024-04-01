Last weekend VA Elite convened their 15u, 16u, 17u squads, thereby providing a great opportunity to review each cohort, interview coaches, assess VAE's early facility. Luckily, all that occurred, with interviews and more existing below and on our Premium Court message board.

Coached by Rodney Carmichael, also head coach at Chantilly HS (VA), VA Elite 17u is clearly the organization's top offering, boasting a number of future Division I players. Carmichael and crew are also for the first time fully competing on the Under Armour Association Circuit, a members only, spring/summer competition held at various locales in the country. Athletic apparel giant Under Armour hosts and largely finances it.



Previously VAE 17u was a Rise participant. Also a UA endeavor, Rise is like UAA, a league, but the parent company doesn't foot the bill, teams do.



After the three hour session, Carmichael discussed expectations, difference between this and last year, first tournament in Dallas early April, roster make up including wing Jordan Scott, guard Josiah Wilson=Bowan, guards Brady Lam and Cam Patchecho, his own coaching approach, playing on the UAA plus preparation.



The session exists below!



Player Look

Jordan Scott - 6'7" Class of 2025 wing, South Lakes (VA) - His coach, Carmichael, dubbed Scott "A jack of all trades, master of many", and it seemingly applies as Scott, who shoots, drives, passes, defends, rebounds. Is a relatively skilled, long, smart performer, one ranked 77th in '25 and carrying a four star designation from Rivals.com.



Per him, VA Tech, Michigan State, Georgetown, Indiana, and Florida State are prominently situated in his recruiting matrix, yet he's wide open. A VA Elite source added Miami, Texas Tech, Washington, Cal, Maryland's Terps, Pitt and Iowa as having also offered Scott a scholarship.



Miles Franklin - 6'5", Class of 2025 guard, St. Andrews (MD) - A VAE coach perfectly summed Franklin's game: "He's a catch and shoot kid and he beats you on the bounce with his strength and athleticism" one that is a "Solid rebounder for his size".



Also per an organization official, American, Hampton, Hofstra and Radford, along with Cal, have tendered offers.

