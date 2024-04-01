Last weekend VA Elite convened their 15u, 16u, 17u squads, thereby providing a great opportunity to review each cohort, interview coaches, assess VAE's early facility. Luckily, all that occurred, with interviews and more existing below and on our Premium Court message board.
17 and Under
Coached by Rodney Carmichael, also head coach at Chantilly HS (VA), VA Elite 17u is clearly the organization's top offering, boasting a number of future Division I players. Carmichael and crew are also for the first time fully competing on the Under Armour Association Circuit, a members only, spring/summer competition held at various locales in the country. Athletic apparel giant Under Armour hosts and largely finances it.
Previously VAE 17u was a Rise participant. Also a UA endeavor, Rise is like UAA, a league, but the parent company doesn't foot the bill, teams do.
After the three hour session, Carmichael discussed expectations, difference between this and last year, first tournament in Dallas early April, roster make up including wing Jordan Scott, guard Josiah Wilson=Bowan, guards Brady Lam and Cam Patchecho, his own coaching approach, playing on the UAA plus preparation.
Player Look
Jordan Scott - 6'7" Class of 2025 wing, South Lakes (VA) - His coach, Carmichael, dubbed Scott "A jack of all trades, master of many", and it seemingly applies as Scott, who shoots, drives, passes, defends, rebounds. Is a relatively skilled, long, smart performer, one ranked 77th in '25 and carrying a four star designation from Rivals.com.
Per him, VA Tech, Michigan State, Georgetown, Indiana, and Florida State are prominently situated in his recruiting matrix, yet he's wide open. A VA Elite source added Miami, Texas Tech, Washington, Cal, Maryland's Terps, Pitt and Iowa as having also offered Scott a scholarship.
Miles Franklin - 6'5", Class of 2025 guard, St. Andrews (MD) - A VAE coach perfectly summed Franklin's game: "He's a catch and shoot kid and he beats you on the bounce with his strength and athleticism" one that is a "Solid rebounder for his size".
Also per an organization official, American, Hampton, Hofstra and Radford, along with Cal, have tendered offers.
16 and Under
Head Coach Marcus 'Mook' Washington coaches this crew, one that can in many ways be dubbed developmental. Most are under the radar guys with upside, players that are inexperienced at this level of competition - 16u will be on Rise. Washington, partly in response, has leaned into scheme, body placement/movement and the little things.
As such it will take time to jell. Consequently VAE 16u will be much better later than earlier.
Washington discussed a number of topics, including his expectations defensively/offensively, installing defenses, preparing for the Rise circuit (UA), goal in terms of teaching kids, preparing guys for college along with some of his players
Player Look
Isaiah Brown - 6'1" Class of 2026 guard, Westfield (VA) - More than just a shooter/scorer, Washington holds Brown as a key cog, one he "can lean on" to direct the team
Mason Ridgeway - 6'5" Class of 2026 guard/wing, Riverside (VA) - A 20 point scorner in high school, Ridgeway is going to be tasked with and prepared to attack the rim, thereby enhancing what the kid can do.
15 and Under
As with most 15u squads, VAE and HC Makente Young are leaning into pure development, choosing to prioritize learning over short term winning. it makes sense, as much learning has to occur before victories can be racked up in Rise work.
Young rapped about how his team full of 2027 graduating guys will look generally, the transition from middle to high school competition, need to teach, multiple skill levels among kids, assistant coach Cedric, little boy attention spans, fostering competition, and a few specific players plus his approach to coaching this team to compete "up and down the floor...just play basketball".
The Director
Having led Virginia Elite for 19 years, Thomas Gadson is a known entity in DMV hoops circles. By sending kids to school's up and down the recruiting ecosystem, Virginia Elite/Gadson have impacted many lives in nearly 20 trips around the sun.
A communicator, Gasdon rapped about the VA Elite journey, various team offerings, surviving as a previously independent organization, 17u being on UAA, expectations for 15u/16u/17u this season, rising senior contributors new and old, along with his approach to parents.