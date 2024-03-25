Sunday's visit to Virginia Elite's practice gave this writer a good feel for what that travel team basketball organization offers this spring/summer. Suffice to say things are looking up for the Black and Gold.



The session also made interviewing Jordan Scott, possible. A 6'7", Class of 2025 G/F, Scott, ranked 77th nationally and toting a four star, Rivals.com designation, has been linked to Georgetown recruitment since early fall.



He stood for an interview at South Lakes HS (VA), where the Virginia Elite joint workout (15u, 16u, 17u) occurred, preparing all for early April competition. Interestingly enough, Scott attends South Lakes as did his parents, mother Christie Winters Scott and pops, Jerome. Both attended and starred at South Lakes, his mother even having her jersey retired.



During the interview, the articulate and chatty Scott touched on winning a Virginia State title, being the first boys team in the school's impressive history to do so, hearing from the old heads on winning that chip, his thoughts on Virginia Elite 17u, recruiting including schools he's hearing the most from, Georgetown's pursuit, his impression of HC Ed Cooley and assistant Brian Blaney, the G'Town coaches recruiting him

The interview is on Premium Court. Also there, please find a look at his game/how he played, things heard about his recruitment and more.

