AAU, grassroots and travel team basketball are synonymous, all in large measure pointing to pre-college youth team hoops. To be expected in such a wide space, teams approach their missions differently. Even groups within the same organization may attack things alternatively. There are many ways to skin the proverbial cat.

Team Takeover's National 16u unit chooses to develop.

"Obviously, we don't get the best of the best" shared head coach Anthony Ridley at a recent Marquee Hoops event in Washington, DC. "But don't get me wrong, these kids can play at the same level any other kind of kids can. Sometimes this can be a better opportunity for them; the ball is going to be in their hands a lot, or more than it would be other places".

He continued, noting "So as far as development, I always want to get the kids where they are, and send them back to their high school teams better than when we got them. So, if they need to talk, if they need to play harder, working on defense, if they need to shoot the ball better, we work on all those things so the kid and get better, and develop".

Ridley highlighted the preparation that's occurred for this job - specifically lauding Bard HC Malcolm Battle who is also on TTO National 16u's staff - before looking inward.

"I take my craft seriously. I want to be good at it. I want to be great at it. I want to go to different levels, and one day i want to have my own program" shared the coach. "As a result "I'm working on myself. The things I did last year, I don't want to do them this year. i want to do them better".

That honest self-critique and related willingness to grow is shared among the entire staff of Chaun Miller, Anthony Davis, Battle and Charles Asiana. Ridley clearly has allowed them to actually coach, with the group dynamic being one of support, communication and feedback.

Interestingly enough, Miller was a certified bucket getter at Eleanor Roosevelt (MD) and in college recently, while Davis also starred for the Raiders. As a result, like Ridley, they are closer in age to the players, a possibly beneficial relationship facilitating factor.

For Ridley's exclusive interview, where he discusses development, coaching and three players, access the Youtube link below.

One things certain, he and the Team Takeover 16u National crew will continue to get better.

