Thrill's 16u edition, like the larger organization, embraces disruption and challenges.

Baltimore has been tagged with The Wire, and will be so for eternity. The gritty, realistic portrayal of life impacted by drugs, violence and beauty has been burned on the country's consciousness.

So when a 16u head coach was asked if Team Thrill was analogous to one the five season series' more infamous personas, Marlo Stansfiield, in the way it has bogarded onto Baltimore's AAU scene, taking no prisoners in the process, he chuckled. Disagreed, but saw the connection.

"i wouldn't compare" Thrill and Marlo, said a smiling Durant before a Mayhem in Maryland tip-off, who then followed with "I will just say we have excellent coaches and we have a great development program".

Don't think Durant and the organization don't value what's been accomplished and the place they stand in Baltimore area basketball, as "To be honest, Ron, we're the best program around here". After reiterating being number one regionally, he elaborated "We win, we develop and get kids to where they need to be, and keep the culture going".





Tony Durant pushes Team Thrill 16u UAA, forward. (Ron Bailey)

A quick organizational resume ratifies their success: After a 2014 born date (previously was Baltimore's Finest), last season was crowing glory for Thrill, as it's 17u and 16u squads took UAA titles. Being one of the nation's top national level travel team leagues, snagging those UAA chips and seeing its 15u edition make the final and lose by a measly four points last season is big stuff. So are the 11 AAU National Championships and seven UAA Final fours garnered before that. What about this year's Team Thrill 16u UAA offering? "We're doing pretty good so far" shared Durant, who reiterated his team and the organization's willing to challenge and disrupt, as "We're not ducking anybody. We want people to come see what we are talking about". He then channeled his inner Marlo/disrupter, saying " Like i said we're prepared for any battle that comes our way and we want any battle that comes our way. So at the end of the day be prepared, if you step in the gym with Team Thill, we're gonna try and hit you in the mouth". That and more from Durant are here, including how he as a DC guy whose father runs the Team Durant organization and 16u team, one sponsored by and named after his professional playing brother, Kevin Durant, landed on Charm City with Thrill, plus current players {"a plethora" of future Division I players}. Access the following video to see the session. Below that is Thrill vs. K-Low Elite from the former's Mayhem in Maryland event, recently. Shout out to Dye Sporting Network for the broadcast!





A Few Players

Tyler Jackson - 6'2", 150 pound '25 guard, St. Frances (MD) = Known for bucket getting at all three levels, Jackson is trying to expand his game, with Durant noting he's "More of a weapon as a playmaker than most people give him credit for". Ranked 18th nationally in 2025 and owning a four star label by Rivals.com, being a true lead guard will further explode forward Jackson's recruitment.

As if he needs more scholarships. Durant noted recent offers from "Houston, Syracuse" and "he's getting phone calls everyday", joining the likes of DePaul, Maryland, Seton Hall, Rutgers, George Mason, North Carolina A&T, Kansas and more.

Marcus Jackson - 6'8", 250 pound '25 F/C, Edmonsdon (MD) - Johnson is a unique player, given his length, height and size, all coupled with good mobility and a strong competitive nature. You can tell Marcus is still defining his game.

"He just started playing basketball, probably a couple of years ago" shared Durant, who values the defensive impact of Johnson, not only strapping up against his man, but providing rim protection.

Georgetown and Illinois have both offered this evolving performer. Many, many more are coming.

Omarr Smith - 6'3", 175 pound '25 G, City College (MD) - Formerly of Archbishop Curley, Smith is now headed to City, where he will play for his father, Omarr. What is the elder Smith getting in his son?

A mutli-skilled guy who plays 1, 2, 3 at times for Thrill, a player that shoots, serves as a backup handler, drives, makes winning plays, finishes. As Durant noted "He hasn't even peaked where he's going to be yet".

Providence, USF, UMass, Towson, NJIT have all tendered scholarship offers. His recruitment could and maybe should extend into his senior year, as doing so will allow scouts to see the player he is becoming.



Omarr Smith is a swiss army knife player. (Ron Bailey)