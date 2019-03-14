With Georgetown facing Seton Hall in second round BIG EAST Championship play tonight the Hoyas are in a do or die situation; if G'Town, 19-12 overall, 9-9 in-conference, are to score an invite to this year's NCAA Tournament, a victory vs the Pirates is foundational.

That said, what path must the Hoyas follow to nab that coveted BIG Dance bid, something Georgetown hasn't enjoyed since 2014-15?

Tim Krueger, publisher of BlueJayBanter.com, the BEST outlet for Creighton hoops, shared his take. He's one to trust; being in the NCAA Tourney prognosticating business for 25 years, Krueger, known as TK Brackets (@TKBrackets), has a track record of accuracy and accesses a wealth of information.

G'Town "Needs to get to the championship game" shared Krueger. That's a baseline need, followed by a trio "of teams (currently believed to be) in to get bumped".

With that in mind, Krueger supplied who the Hoya Nation, other than its Blue and Grey should root for, noting "Best cheer for Texas, Florida, Creighton and Indiana to lose".

A positive in Krueger's eyes is the fact "NC State and Clemson play each other, so that opens one (of the NCAA Tournament's at large bids) up".

All of that begins of course, with a win tonight.

(Click here for a scoring of Krueger's work, via BracketMatrix.com)






















