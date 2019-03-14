When it comes to team statistics in BIG EAST play:

What : Georgetown (19-12, 9-9, 6th in tourney) vs Seton Hall (18-12, 9-9, 3rd)

Georgetown and head coach Pat Ewing begin BIG East Tournament play against Seton Hall tonight, a game both teams must win to gain NCAA Tournament participation (Hoyas), or solidify it (Pirates). This second round battle could be a season defining tilt.

Coming into tonight's donnybrook, the teams have split this season, each winning on their home court. Individually players on both teams have produced.

Jessie Govan, a first team All-League selection, contributes 17.1 ppg, putting the senior senior eighth in conference competition. Following him in Blue and Grey is freshman guard Mac McClung's 14.2 ppg, the league's 16th best mark.

Govan also paces Ewing's crew in boarding, pulling down 7.7 rpg, a number that's fifth tops in the league. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc is not far behind iat 7.2 rpg, eighth in the league.

Pacing G'Town and the league in assists is freshman point guard James Akinjo with six assists per game when BIG EAST teams played.

He, LeBlanc and McClung were voted to the league's All-Freshman team. Akinjo was an unanimous selection.

Following Akinjo in assists, in conference play, is junior Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight's 4.83 apg.

When it comes to Pirates putting the ball in the hole, junior guard Myles Powell has no peer, averaging 22.3 ppg, slotting him second in the league. Sophomore guard Myles Cale's 10.8 ppg follows, work that puts him 27th in BIG EAST games.

Sophomore forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is one of the conference's top rebounders, securing 7.4 rpg. Only five have been better in the BIG EAST. Mike Nzei, a senior forward follows for head coach Kevin Willard, securing 4.9 rpg, the league's 27th top mark.

