Time to Tame Tigers

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Georgetown's Men's Basketball's out of conference slate is in full flow, with the Hoyas so far hosting non=BIG EAST Conference schools and traveling to one. Next up in that regard stands the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Jackson State.

Game particulars:

What: Jackson State (SWAC, 1-5) at Georgetown (BIG EAST, 3-2)

When: 11.25.23, Noon EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Prices start at $5 each!

Broadcast: FS2, Team 980 (radio), Sirius XM 94

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Dontez Styles leads G'town in scoring, stacks second in rebounding. (ron bailey)
General team statistics are:

Jackson State @ Georgetown '23 Statistics
Stat Jackson State Georgetown

Points per game

65.8 ppg

78.4 ppg

Points per game allowed

82.2 ppg

70.2 ppg

Field Goal %

40.8%

46.3%

Field Goal % allowed

46.1%

42.8%

3pt Field Goal %

30.5%

35.1%

3pt Field Goal % allowed

36.7%

28.2%

Rebounds per game

33.7 rpg

40 rpg

JSU's Tigers, coached by former NBA standout Mo Williams, are paced in scoring by a lofty 18.5 ppg from Ken Evans, Jr., a junior guard. Joining him in double figure scoring land is senior forward/center Jordan O'Neal, at 10.2 ppg. Junior forward Zeke Cook comes off the bench to snag a team tops 5.2 rebounds each time out.

Under head coach Ed Cooley, in his first year leading G'Town, the Hoyas have enjoyed double figure scoring from its consistent starters: Junior wing Dontez Styles is tops at 17 ppg, while sophomore guard Jayden Epps follows closely with 16.2 ppg. Junior forward/center Supreme Cook scores 12 ppg, also leading the Blue and Grey with 8.7 rpg. Add 11.8 ppg via sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh, and Jay Heath's 10.2 ppg. Heath is a senior guard.

Double back for game coverage!

