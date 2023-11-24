Georgetown's Men's Basketball's out of conference slate is in full flow, with the Hoyas so far hosting non=BIG EAST Conference schools and traveling to one. Next up in that regard stands the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Jackson State.

JSU's Tigers, coached by former NBA standout Mo Williams, are paced in scoring by a lofty 18.5 ppg from Ken Evans, Jr., a junior guard. Joining him in double figure scoring land is senior forward/center Jordan O'Neal, at 10.2 ppg. Junior forward Zeke Cook comes off the bench to snag a team tops 5.2 rebounds each time out.



Under head coach Ed Cooley, in his first year leading G'Town, the Hoyas have enjoyed double figure scoring from its consistent starters: Junior wing Dontez Styles is tops at 17 ppg, while sophomore guard Jayden Epps follows closely with 16.2 ppg. Junior forward/center Supreme Cook scores 12 ppg, also leading the Blue and Grey with 8.7 rpg. Add 11.8 ppg via sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh, and Jay Heath's 10.2 ppg. Heath is a senior guard.



Double back for game coverage!

