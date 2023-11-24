Time to Tame Tigers
Georgetown's Men's Basketball's out of conference slate is in full flow, with the Hoyas so far hosting non=BIG EAST Conference schools and traveling to one. Next up in that regard stands the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Jackson State.
Game particulars:
What: Jackson State (SWAC, 1-5) at Georgetown (BIG EAST, 3-2)
When: 11.25.23, Noon EST
Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC
Tix: Prices start at $5 each!
Broadcast: FS2, Team 980 (radio), Sirius XM 94
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
General team statistics are:
|Stat
|Jackson State
|Georgetown
|
Points per game
|
65.8 ppg
|
78.4 ppg
|
Points per game allowed
|
82.2 ppg
|
70.2 ppg
|
Field Goal %
|
40.8%
|
46.3%
|
Field Goal % allowed
|
46.1%
|
42.8%
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
30.5%
|
35.1%
|
3pt Field Goal % allowed
|
36.7%
|
28.2%
|
Rebounds per game
|
33.7 rpg
|
40 rpg
JSU's Tigers, coached by former NBA standout Mo Williams, are paced in scoring by a lofty 18.5 ppg from Ken Evans, Jr., a junior guard. Joining him in double figure scoring land is senior forward/center Jordan O'Neal, at 10.2 ppg. Junior forward Zeke Cook comes off the bench to snag a team tops 5.2 rebounds each time out.
Under head coach Ed Cooley, in his first year leading G'Town, the Hoyas have enjoyed double figure scoring from its consistent starters: Junior wing Dontez Styles is tops at 17 ppg, while sophomore guard Jayden Epps follows closely with 16.2 ppg. Junior forward/center Supreme Cook scores 12 ppg, also leading the Blue and Grey with 8.7 rpg. Add 11.8 ppg via sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh, and Jay Heath's 10.2 ppg. Heath is a senior guard.
Double back for game coverage!