Jordan Derkack, a sophomore guard paces head coach Joe Gallo's Warrior team with 14.5 points per game. Joining him in double figure scoring land are Adam Clark and Devon Savage landing just two points apart from each other at 13.6 ppg and 11.6 ppg, respectively. The former is a freshman guard, latter being a junior backcourt guy. Cleaning glass for Merrimack is an effort led by Derkack 6.5 rebounds each time out.

Conversely, Ed Cooley, in his first year coaching G'Town, has a quintet in double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Jayden Epps (19.7ppg ), 17.8 ppg from junior wing Dontrez Styles, Rowan Brumbaugh (11.8 ppg) a sophomore guard, junior forward/center Supreme Cook (11.2 ppg), all joining senior guard Jay Heath's 10.7 ppg.



On the boards, stands Cook, his 8.2 rpg is tops on Cooley's unit.



Return for coverage!





