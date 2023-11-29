Advertisement
This Way Merrimack Comes

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Merrimack College's Warriors, a NCAA Division I since 2019, stands as Georgetown's foe today. Basic information is:

What: Merrimack (3-4, MAAC ) at Georgetown (4-2, BIG EAST)

When: November 29, 2023, 830p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $3 each (in a suite)!

Broadcast: FS1, 1580am

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Supreme Cook will need to wheel and deal agasint Merrimack.
Jordan Derkack, a sophomore guard paces head coach Joe Gallo's Warrior team with 14.5 points per game. Joining him in double figure scoring land are Adam Clark and Devon Savage landing just two points apart from each other at 13.6 ppg and 11.6 ppg, respectively. The former is a freshman guard, latter being a junior backcourt guy. Cleaning glass for Merrimack is an effort led by Derkack 6.5 rebounds each time out.

Conversely, Ed Cooley, in his first year coaching G'Town, has a quintet in double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Jayden Epps (19.7ppg ), 17.8 ppg from junior wing Dontrez Styles, Rowan Brumbaugh (11.8 ppg) a sophomore guard, junior forward/center Supreme Cook (11.2 ppg), all joining senior guard Jay Heath's 10.7 ppg.

On the boards, stands Cook, his 8.2 rpg is tops on Cooley's unit.

Return for coverage!


Check out some team numbers

Merrimack at G'Town Team Statistics
Stat Merrimack College  GTown University

Points per game

71.1 ppg

80 ppg

Points per game allowed

71.1 ppg

72 ppg

Field Goal %

45%

47.4%

Field Goal ^ allowed

40.9T%

42.4%

3pt Field Goal %

25.9%

37.5%

3pt Field Goal % allowed

36.2%

26.3%

Rebounds per game

35.1 rpg

38.8 rpg
