Georgetown's dominant 93-72 defeat of visiting Providence was thrilling for the Hoya denizens attending, the vast majority of 5300-plus Capitol One Arena fans. Below are observations relative to the victory.

Micah Peavy was a beast. Plain and simply a beast. (Photo by ron bailey)

Proud of our men...A year ago today were like 1-13...It's a process to build a program. It's a process to establish an identity...It's not where you're at it's where you're going. HC Ed Cooly on hsi team's improvement

More Than Simply a Victory

Georgetown entered the game on a one game losing streak, having lost four of their last six, since the last time these crews played. Winning pushed HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas, who before the contest were slightly ahead of PC in the standings, even further in front, since G'Town is presently at 7-8 in the BIG EAST, 16-10 overall, good for seventh in the BIG EAST. Conversely, the Friars are still 8th, but two games behind the Hoyas at 6-10 in the league (and 12-15 generally) Yet standings and positioning for BIG EAST Tournament play are well, irrelevant. This 'W' was heavily freighted. "It's been an emotional 72 hours. Very emotional" started Cooley during Georgetown's press conference, while indicating "today's win is incredible for a variety of reasons".



Reason numero uno? This week, Cooley lost his mother, Jane Victoria. A staple in his life, Cooley's mom, known for her love of family and cleaning proclivities, her not being there has left a hole in his heart, one driving him to note "Today was hard. today was hard. i really didn't want to coach, to be honest with you. It wasn't about the game...At the end of the day that's what it's all about (family)". That familial focus extended to his players. "i wanted it with every fiber of my being...I'm glad we could get it done" opined sophomore big guy, Drew Feilder of producing a win for his coach. "Like Drew said, it's a lot Coach does for his players, people in general, a lot of people don't see" shared junior guard Jayden Epps. "You're playing for a guy like that who cares about people generally, it's easy to go out and give your all for him". Helping folks is central to what Cooley wants to be defined for, thinking driven by "how many lives did you change...At the end of the day it's my job to help the most people".

Stepping Up

Not many expected Cooley's Crew to prevail, a fact known to him. "A lot of people counted us out" admitted the coach. "No Tommy, no Caleb. Mckenna not playing a lot of minutes. Burks not playing a lot of minutes. Fielder having to step into a different role". Let's take a look Thomas Sorber, GU's presumptive BIG EAST Rookie of the Year candidate didn't suit up, suffering from a foot injury. Sorber logs 14.5 ppg a game, landing him 14th in the BIG EAST, while slotting second among rebounders with 8.48 rpg. - Caleb Williams, a freshman forward has been a Swiss Amry knife guy, providing offense, defense and energy - Drew McKenna, a redshirt frosh wing, in 22 minutes put in six points and five boards, plus a pair of assists - Jordan Burks, the sophomore transfer forward from Kentucky, chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, two assists in 25 minutes. - Drew Fielder, poured in 17 points, nine game tops rebounds, while playing stoutly and being a presence. In terms of Burks, Cooley labeled him "unsung hearo of the game", a guy utilizing "length, athleticism" and hit a "big shot at the end of the half. "I was really proud of he and McKenna" offered the coach. "Very, very proud. One of those situations where kids are down, not playing alt...Everybody has to be ready". Ultimately, ""I was just happy for the win, an overall team win. It was one of the better team wins...over my entire career" admitted Cooley, who added Epps' 18 point, three rebound outing was impressive given "what he's had to deal with for like seven or eight games". "This was really a signature win for me as a coach" continued Cooley. "Not so much because of the opponent, ...because of the adversity our men were facing".

Small Was Smashing

Fielder's work was truncated by foul trouble throughout, eventually bowing out for good with his fifth transgression, just south of five minutes in regulation. Given Sorber's absence, no other big man existed on the roster. How'd such smaller deployments look? The long and angular Burks did much of lining up at center initially, though switched on other Friars regularly. In fact, Cooley's guys were switching all positions, thereby utilizing their quickness on defense. Offensively, the Hoyas went five out with no true center, weaponizing motion and quickness to shoot, drive, score. Cooley on the process: "Yeah when you go small, you gotta be tough. And I started with Jayden (E;pps), 'Hey man, i need you'. We don't have those two monsters at the rim - we have Drew and Thomas there. Everybody picked up their level of physicality, focus. We were small, but we were also tough. "So you gotta make a decision, especially if our bigs can make a shot. You gotta make a decision how you are going to guard ball screens...Again it's always a chess match, one we were fortunate to win

It was good. Coach tried to switch up the defense...Sometimes we go zone, sometimes we go man. i feel like it's good to switch it up. Jayden Epps on his team's 3-2 zone defense.

His World

Man of the Game honors were clearly garnered by Micah Peavy. A grad wing, Peavy dropped a game best 30 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists, the last also being contest tops. Further fleshing out his work were shooting marks of 11-22 overall, 4-6 on threes and just two turnovers, in 40 game high minutes - he never subbed out. . Cooley believes Peavy will be a future NBA player, one drafted in the first round. Based on the PC game, who could argue otherwise? Defensively, Peavy gave and gives Cooley options, leading the coach to say "i will put him on any player in America, 1-5 (any position), and he will cut their water off!" Offensively, Peavy established his Rosetta Stone as "I just play to win. i just want to take what the defense gives me". When it comes to stopping people, "i think defense is something we can hang our hat on, something i can hang my hat on".

Numbers

Final PC at GTown Stats Stat Providence Georgetown Record 5-10, 12-15/8th in BE 15-10, 7-8/7th FG% 37% (23-62) 51% 930-59) 3pt FG% 31% (10-32) 43% (10-23} Rebounds 36 36 Assists 10 15 Steals 4 11 Points in Paint

26 36 Leading Scorer



Bensley Joseph - 25p Micah Peaby - 30p Leading Rebounder Ryan Mela Drew Fielder

