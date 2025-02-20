Hoya Street: Hoyas Blew Out PC

Ahead a game in the BIG EAST standings against visiting Providence last night, Georgetown, down several starters and relying on unproven competitors, blew the doors off PC. The score - 93-72 - proves what happened.

The Hoya Street loved it! Fans both regular social media contributors, and not, have chimed in on the impressive win, one that has secured seven BIG EAST games for GU. By comparison. over the last two seasons they've managed just two each. HC Ed Cooley coached the 2023-24 futility. For those counting, this season GU has more BIG EAST wins than they had the last two seasons, the first coached by Pat Ewing.

Below are selected Hoya Street members who have engaged. Enjoy!

