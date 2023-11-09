Below are observations, quotes, and more germane to Georgetown's season opening pasting of Le Moyne.

For a full postgame presser presentation, click here.

G'town's game article can be accessed here.

Premium Court is also the spot to discuss this contest.



In Georgetown's season opener that doubled as a new start opportunity, one in which the entire coaching staff and eight of 11players that competed were also not at the school last season, the Hoyas never trailed, led by as much as 37 points before crushing visiting Le Moyne 94-67 before several thousand 9,305, Captial One Arena attendees.

Further conspiring to seal Le Moyne's fate was this contest standing as that program's first ever NCAA Division I, tilt. A quintet of Hoyas provided Cooley double figure scoring: Junior F/C Supreme Cook paced all scorers via 19p, Senior guard Jay Heath came of the bench for 15p, 10r, both marks equaled by junior wing Dontrez Styles. Sophomore point guard Rowan Brumbaugh logged 13 points, while freshman forward Drew Fielder contributed 11p, rounding out Cooley's double figure scoring.

Cook pulled down a contest best 13 boards. The Hoyas writ large won that battle 52-29. Assists were another Georgetown win; 23-12. Sophomore guard Jayden Epps paced all dimers with 11.

Other grossly unequal Hoya advantages: Paint points (50-22), fast breaks (24-10, bench points (31-18), Time leading (39:15 to zero). Shooting numbers tell a similar tale, as Cooley's crew went 57.8% overall, 37% behind the arc. Compare that to Le Moyne HC Nate Champion receiving 32.3% and 22.6%, respectively.

Le Moyne, now 0-1, got 11 points from Keiyem Clearly, a grad transfer forward. He also was top Dolphin cleaning the glass (seven). They next travel to Villanova, (1-0), Friday at 630p EST.

G'Town (1-0} next laces 'em up Saturday, when Holy Cross (0-1} arrives in DC for a Capital One Arena game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8p est.





Supreme Cook was a load. (ron bailey)

Yappage

Direct quotes from Cooley and players Cook and Styles:

Cooley's thanking fans "First and foremost i want to thank our students, our community for coming out supporting our young men for the first game we've played here. Hopefully that continues to grow as we continue to grow...Felt there energy was definitely needed." More from Cooley on fan support "Anytime you have that kind of energy in the building, anything is possible." Cooley describing his emotional state prior to this contest "Once i got to the game, I was ok. What was different was leaving the Thompson Center, the traffic to get here, the anxiety. Yeah that traffic was a monster. Damn! "But the anxiety leading up to it; how would our men perform? it was very emotional to be honest with you. Very emotional. "How to walk into the building...It was definitely in my head like alright, I'm here. Grateful to be here. "But it wasn't easy until the ball actually went up." Does the victory register? Cooley called it "a great win for Georgetown, a great win for our staff, a great win for our athletic department bringing all that energy from the District to Capital One. "And obviously a great win, great win for the BIG EAST: Anytime you welcome another Jesuit school into another institution...It's a great welcome into Division 1 basketball." Later, Cooley added "This is more about the players...than our first game together" Are roles defined? "Ah for sure" responded Styles. "Coach went over that in film one day, and told the guys what they have to do." Cook followed "Just to add to that, I think Coach puts an emphasis on everyone knowing their role, and doing that to the best of their abilities." Does Cook believe he can replicate this? "Moving forward, I think I'll really be able to help the team. There's obviously things i have to get better at, but I bring physicality to the team. I want to be that guy...who rebounds and does the dirty work. "So I'm willing to do that. Sacrifice, just play my role to ensure that we win." Cooley on expanding rotations and juggling lineups

"What we tried to get out of today, is look for our chemistry. Obviously foul trouble with Drew put us in a rotation we hadn't seen in practice, so we had some lineups we hadn't seen much in practice. So it's something we will have to work on.'

Switching Mania

From the beginning and constantly throughout, Cooley's charges switched all screens and actions on defense. it was a relatively aggressive scheme that didn't seem to shy away from possible mismatches. How did the Hoyas do? As noted earlier, the Dolphins managed to shoot sub 33% from the field and below 23% beyond the arc. Though Le Moyne did miss open shots, particularly early, G'Town's defense clearly made them uncomfortable. Cooley was pleased. "I think our players did an excellent job of executing the game plan" he stated, which was "they took 78 or 79 threes in two scrimmages/exhibition games. They took 31 today. We wanted to try and take the three away and make it a tough two game". He also expressed pride in how the coaches and players prepared. What about his Le Moyne counterpart, Champion? What was his take? After first admitting "We did anticipate it a little bit. Obviously didn't know they would switch everything", Champion identified a point of contention, as "what i was a little disappointed in is we switch everything. So in practice everyday we're switching. "I just don't think we executed well on the offensive side of the ball, exploiting some of those switches" was his ultimate diagnosis.





Ed Cooley and the Hoyas were locked int. (ron bailey)

1-3-1 Eventually Solved

Champion played man to man and zone defense, the latter consisting of a 1-3-1 in which a player ranged the baseline. At times it seemed to stymie the Hoyas, other moments not so much. "In the first half we put out our 1-3-1, and they made some shots. So we kinda went away from it" revealed Champion, a point Cooley ratified with "Against their 1-3-1 i think we made four threes. For the most part, that made them go 'Should we go to it, should we not''".

Champion didn't ditch the scheme, returning to it in the second half. Of that, "I thought when we came back to it, it kind of got them out of rhythm. For a few possessions in the first half too, so it's definitely something we'll look at moving forward, to see if that's the type of defense we want to go to". Cooley summed "I think we did a pretty good job" versus that 1-3-1. "We prepared for it, for sure. It was a short preparation, right guys?". One thing aiding Cooley's team was "I think we're a really good shooting team. A damn good perimeter shooting team". Consequently "And when we're able to get 10 toe shots, that's what we practice, we made enough to get them off balance".

The First

Initially published by HoyaReport.com, the following postgame presser is re-provided. It stands as the first time Cooley addressed media after a game, as Hoya HC. Players Supreme Cook and Dontrez Styles are similarly situated.

The link above also provides Le Moyne's postgame presser.



Tweet Locker

Tweets from program members:



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIGdldCBpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZ3Rvd24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNndG93bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Y1R1pS VnhZZVYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92NUdaUlZ4WWVWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJvd2FuIEJydW1iYXVnaCAoQEJydW1iYXVnaFJvd2FuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JydW1iYXVnaFJvd2FuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIy MTA0NzQ5NzAzNTQ0ODUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBhIHdyYXAgZnJvbSBDYXAgT25lISAxLTAhISDwn5C2 8J+SmfCfqbYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xxaWpTdjNWbWgiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9scWlqU3YzVm1oPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3Jn ZXRvd24gTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIE1hbmFnZXJzIChASG95YU1hbmFn ZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hveWFNYW5hZ2Vy cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMjA3ODMyMjE2MTU3MDAzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbWF6aW5nIGF0bW9zcGhlcmUgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXBpdGFsT25lQXJlbmE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhcGl0YWxPbmVBcmVuYTwvYT4gbGFzdCBuaWdodCAtIHdlIGNhbuKA mXQgd2FpdCB0byBnZXQgYmFjayBvbiBTYXR1cmRheSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG95YVNheGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb3lhU2F4YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3B5eGNkN2dwbjUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9weXhj ZDdncG41PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnZXRvd24gSG9vcHMgKEBHZW9y Z2V0b3duSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2Vv cmdldG93bkhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyMjU2NTY5ODA1ODA4MDM1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmYgdGhlIGJvYXJkIGZvciBEcmV3IHdpdGggdGhlIHNsYW3igLzv uI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG95YVNh eGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb3lhU2F4 YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dZcGpzNHNDajgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HWXBqczRzQ2o4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnZXRv d24gSG9vcHMgKEBHZW9yZ2V0b3duSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdldG93bkhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyMDcyMjg3 MjI5MjE4ODkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXByZW1l8J+knWRvdWJsZS1kb3VibGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hveWFTYXhhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG95YVNheGE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby85Y0J0M1huanJ0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWNCdDNY bmpydDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2V0b3duIEhvb3BzIChAR2Vvcmdl dG93bkhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3Jn ZXRvd25Ib29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMjA2NTM1NzAxNDI3MDA4MD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxsIHRoZSBmYW5zIHRoYXQgc2hvd2VkIG91 dCB0b25pZ2h0IGVzcGVjaWFsbHkgb3VyIHN0dWRlbnQgc2VjdGlvbiBmb3Ig ZmlsbGluZyBpdCB1cCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hveWFGYW1pbHk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIb3lhRmFtaWx5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyZWcgRmFoZXkg KEBDb2FjaEZhaGV5OTczKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoRmFoZXk5NzMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjIxMjg2MTI5MTUxMzQ1MDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3lhIG5hdGlvbiB0b25pZ2h0IHVuYmVsaWV2YWJsZSBhbmQgaXTi gJlzIGp1c3QgdGhlIHN0YXJ0ISEgTG92ZSB54oCZYWxsITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElzbWFlbCBNYXNzb3VkIChASXNtYWVsTWFzc291ZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jc21hZWxNYXNzb3VkL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyMTI1 MzQ1NDI2NDkzNDc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIDHig6PigLzvuI88YnI+PGJyPvCfkZEgLSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NucHJlbWVlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBzbnByZW1lZTwvYT4gPGJyPvCfko4gLSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheWRlbmVwcHNfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKYXlkZW5lcHBzXzwvYT4gPGJyPvCfkLYgLSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rfc3R5bGVzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A RF9zdHlsZXM0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSG95YVNheGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIb3lhU2F4YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3AyZWp2 ak8zSVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wMmVqdmpPM0lQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvYWNoIEl2YW4gQy4gVGhvbWFzIChAY29hY2hpdmFudGhvbWFzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoaXZhbnRob21hcy9z dGF0dXMvMTcyMjI2NzU3MTIyMTgyMzY3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gdGhlIHN0dWRlbnRzLCBhbHVtcywgZm9ybWVy IHBsYXllcnMsIGZhbnMgYW5kIHRoZSBlbnRpcmUgRE1WIGNvbW11bml0eSBm b3Igc2hvd2luZyB1cCBhbmQgc2hvd2luZyBvdXQgbGFzdCBuaWdodCEgQ2Fu bm90IHdhaXQgdG8gc2VlIGl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib3lhRmFtaWx5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG95YUZhbWlseTwvYT4gYWdhaW4gb24gU2F0dXJkYXkh PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hveWFTYXhh P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG95YVNheGE8 L2E+IDxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VEUEVBZEZ2c3ciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FRFBFQWRGdnN3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3Jn ZXRvd24gSG9vcHMgKEBHZW9yZ2V0b3duSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdldG93bkhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyMzQz MjM2MDkyNDQ4ODg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==