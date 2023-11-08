Want postgame pressers, sessions boasting from a Hoya perspective head coach Ed Cooley, F/C Supreme Cook and F Dontrez Styles - all in their first Blue and Gray after-contest debriefing? Care to learn what Cooley's Dolphin counterpart Nate Champion and his senior point guard, Mike DePersia thought about the contest?

WASHINGTON – In front of a crowd of 9,335 hometown fans, the Georgetown University basketball team cruised to a 94-57 victory in its downtown home over the visiting Le Moyne Dolphins on Tuesday evening. With the win, the Hoyas open the Head Coach Ed Cooley tenure with a 1-0 record while the Dolphins slip to 0-1.

ON THE RECORD



"First and foremost I want to thank our students and our community for coming out and supporting our team in the first game we coached here and played here. Hopefully that continues to grow as we continue to grow and we felt their energy tonight and it was needed. Talking to our team, we didn't know what to expect but we knew they were going to take a high volume of three pointers and that was a heavy concentration of ours. I was really proud of the staff preparation and what we did all week as we were able to look at film and watch what they did. What we tried to get out of today was looking at our chemistry and obviously foul trouble early with Drew put us in a rotation we hadn't seen in practice and we had some lineups that we didn't see much in practice so that is something we are going to have to work on. Overall, I am just really proud of our group and it was a great win for Georgetown, the staff and it was a great win for our athletic department bringing the energy from the District to Capital One and it was a great win for the BIG EAST." - Head Coach Ed Cooley



HOYA NOTES

Supreme Cook recorded a double-double to lead the Hoyas in points (19) and rebounds (13).Dontrez Styles also recorded a double-double with career highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was the first time since January 21, 2023 that a pair of Hoyas tallied double-doubles.

Five Hoyas total recorded double digit points, including Jay Heath and Rowan Brumbaugh, who both posted 13 points, while Drew Fielder tallied 11. Wayne Bristol Jr. added to the defensive efforts as he grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds. Jayden Epps created offensive opportunities for the Blue & Gray with a career-best 11 assists. The Hoyas shot 57.8% while holding the Dolphins to 32.3% shooting.

HOW IT HAPPENED



Georgetown used early hot shooting to take a commanding 28-14 lead less than 12 minutes into the game. Fielder got the scoring started early with a triple from the left side. Back-to-back buckets from Epps and Brumbaugh pushed the Hoyas ahead until five-straight points from Styles, behind a dunk and a 3-pointer, pushed the Blue & Gray ahead seven points, 12-5.

The Hoyas strung together an 8-2 run fueled by buckets from Heath, Styles and Brumbaugh. A Heath trey pushed the lead to 13 before a Brumbaugh 3-pointer provided the 14-point lead. The Dolphins cut the deficit to single digits before the Blue & Gray staged a 16-2 run with six different Hoyas contributing to take a commanding 44-21 lead. Le Moyne would score again before the break but a fast-break dagger from Styles closed the half with Georgetown up 47-23.



The Hoyas came out of the locker room firing with another Brumbaugh triple followed up by buckets from Heath and a steal-turned-dunk from Cook pushing the lead to 27 (54-27). Georgetown's lead grew to as many as 36 (73-37, 9:06) behind an emphatic Cook dunk. The Hoyas would not let off the gas as they cruised to the 94-57 victory.

UP NEXT

The Hoyas remain at home for their next game on Saturday, November 11 when they host Holy Cross for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast live on FS2 with Dan Kolko calling the play-by-play and Sarah Kustok providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980.



