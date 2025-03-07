This and That: GU Takes Down VU

Jayden Epps, creating space. (Photo by ron bailey)

Enjoy this reporting from Georgetown's 75-73, last second, home win over Villanova. Previous content:' Pressers ($) Chat ($) Shots



Advertisement

Epps To the Rescue

Having missed or been hampered during around 13 games this season, 2024-23 has been a challenge for junior guard Jayden Epps. His present scoring average of 12.8 ppg is around five points less than last season, and physically facing sickness, a significant lower body injury and various dings seemingly reduciing his first step. It's been an up and down sojourn for Epps, a true college scorer. Well, he may be back. Versus Villanova, he dropped 20 points and three assists, on 6-12 shooting, 3-5 from three point land, 100% on free throws (5-5). But it was his last two points that really moved the needle: After senior Villanova guard Jhamir Brickus (10p, 7a) drove almost uncontested to the rim and scored with 26 seconds remaining in regulation, a score that tied proceedings at 73, the Hoyas and Epps went to work. "Coach told us he wasn't going to call timeout" shared Epps afterward of the sequence. "We needed a bucket. So he drew up something for me to get downhill". The plan had Epps align on the right hand side of the court with a teammate to his right, thereby stressing VU's defense. The Hoyas scheme was per Epps "see if anybody helps, kick it. Get the best shot possible, get downhill, play of two feet, finish strong if I have to". He did just that, scoring a runner with seconds remaining, sending the Capital One Arena crowd into delirium. Luckily for the Hoyas, senior 'Nova guard Jordan Longino's three ball clanked off the rim, despite being a good look, three seconds later. Grad wing Micah Peavy's (19p, 5r) defensive rebound sealed the deal Head Hoya Coach, Ed Cooley was effusive in praise for Epps, noting "I thought today was one of Jayden Epps' grow up games, in respect to how long he's been here on The Hilltop". That obviously manifested itself in buckets, but his great work was about more than just points. Cooley holistically cited "I thought he took the game over in the war as we call it, the last four minutes. Made all the right decisions, all the right decisions. Making the free throws. Had the hockey assist...a little slot pass to Fielder, who passed to Burks who tied the game (via dunk). I thought that was one of the bigger plays in the game".



I thought Micah (Peavy) really carried us coming coming out of halftime HC Ed Cooley on Peavy scoring eight , early second half points.

Dixon Delayed

Leading the nation in scoring, VU's Eric Dixon was held scoreless in the first 20 minutes. Cue tire screeching sounds, as a guy who came into the game averaging 23.8 points per game, dropped a zippo, donut, zilch offensive output. How did that happen? "Cat and mouse a little bit" answered the coach, "I don't think he was as aggressive as in the second half, rally demanding the ball, really wanting". As Cooley suggested, Dixon's drought didn't last; in the back stanza, accounting for a game best 24 points. One of Dixon's primary defenders, grad wing Peavy thought the team's 2-3 zone was beneficial, in that "it helped us take away some of Dixon's shots, we made it tough for him to catch it at the high post...I think it helped us a lot today". Nevertheless, per Cooley, zone defense is not on Peavy's personal wish list; during the press conference, Cooley interrupted a zone defense question to Peavy, with "By the way, Micah doesn't like playing zone...No not at all...I just want to put that on the record. he gets mad at me, sucking his teeth". Peavy's response was a glimpse into their closeness, asking the reporter to repeat the question. Everyone found it immensely funny.

Return to the Scene of the Crime

The last time these teams tangled, Georgetown erased a nine point, Villanova advantage with six minutes, 31 seconds remailing, scoring all the game's remaining points. Peaby's drive and shot with 5.2 seconds to play sealed the deal. This week, Cooley et al were behind nine points, the clock reading 3:43. A 15-4 scoring binge, punctuated by Epps' runner followed. Another late win transpired versus VU, one in which Cooley indicated "we got down with four minutes to play and didn't panic". Were the Hoyas better situated the second time around, having experienced a similar situation? "it was something that the players had talked about" relayed Cooley. "(Assistant coach) Kenny Johnson mentioned something, (AC) Ladontae Henton talked about this is something been through". Ultimately "When players hear that, it gives them some level of confidence...The team mindset was in that mode, 'Ok, we don't have to panic'". Peavy cited something similar: "i just feel like all season long, we haven't quit...We've gotten down and kept fighting to the end. And it happened today".

Readjustment

Since Thomas Sorber had surgery, thereby eliminating him for 2024-25 late last month, Cooley and staff have been forced to re-develop the wheel so to speak. Gone is a stout interior presence. In is a smaller lineup. "And again not having the inside presence we're accustomed to having, we've had to change out style a little bit" expressed Cooley, "to go with more of the spread drive and kick, and play off our length, our quickness, our speed. Not so much girth and physicality"

Numbers and Next

Shooting GU - 45%/45%/90$ VU - 46%/29%/69% Scoring Leaders GU - Epps, Peavy, Jordan Burks (14p), Malik Mack (10p) VU - Dixon, Longino (17p) Rebounding GU - 29 VU - 34 Rebounding Leaders GU - Drew Fielder (7r) VU - Enoch Boakye (11r) Assists GU - 16 VU - 13

Georgetown's Hoyas (17-13, 8-11/7th in BIG EAST) next take the court this Saturday, a 2p EST tilt at DePaul. It's the last regular season game for G'/town. The 18-13/11-9/6th Villanova Wildcats have completed the season. Up next for HC Kyle Neptune is the BIG EAST Tournament, which occurs 3.12 - 3.15.

Tweet Locker