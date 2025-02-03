This and That: Butler in DC '25

There was lots to see in Georgetown's 73-70 win over Butler. A few discussion items follow. Want pressers from both teams? Get over to Premium Court. Also there is game chat. GUHoyas.com's report is here. Want exclusive photos? We have them!

I thought the change of the game was our defensive pressure (2nd half)...We were able to close it out, had a couple of spurts HC Ed Cooley highlighting what turned the game.

The Magic Number

Over the course of this season, HC Ed Cooley has bemoaned his team's inability to eclipse 70 points. It's certainly a barometer for him. A quick perusal of their work indicates that mark has been illusive, as the Hoyas have reached 70 points a significant six of eight times, all wins. The commonality between the victories - foes were not high major teams, though one mid-major, Wagner, was vanquished with just 66. BIG EAST Conference competition has been, well different; in 11 contests, Cooley's crew logged 70 points just twice, both wins. Two of their conference games which ended south of 70 points have been victories, six being losses, including two of the last seven. Early in Georgetown's presser, Cooley expressed "We got to 70 today. It was like 'Thank God'. Why does the coach hold 70 in such high regard? "i think that's a fair question...A lot of teams get to 70 points" shared Cooley, who went on to note "When you look around the country, the average is 71 in Division 1 basketball. Some of your elite offensive teams are in the 80's, the low 80's". "Given his team's extreme youth - the youngest in the BIG EAST and a leader nationally - "As we develop, as our men get older, and you can see a difference in a game, when you have a senior (Miach Peavy) and a freshman (Thomas Sorber) - he plays well above a freshman level - but just the confidence, the poise, the understanding, the time and score. then when you see some of our younger guys (it's a different story)...you can't google experience. "So i would say 70 is a great barometer if you are a decent defensive team. And i think we are a little better than decent on the defensive end". The mantra has permeated the program. Sorber (19p 5r), embraced the message, relaying to fellow players "Coming into the game I told my teammates, 'We have to have fun playing basketball. and while we have fun, the score will look different'". Peavy, who also dropped a game high tying 19 points while adding nine rebounds, believes internal changes made it possibly, indicating "i think today we moved the ball well, trusted each other, took the right shots".



Thomas Sorber, attacking a shooter. (Photo by ron bailey)

i don't know if there's a better one two combination defensively in college basketball...It's fun to watch. HC ED Cooley on Miach Peavy and Thomas Sorber

The Others Othered

When it comes to being main cogs in Georgetown's wheel, Peavy and Sorber are joined by the starting backcourt of junior Joyden Epps and sophomore Malik Mack, both double figure averaging scorers. Sometimes these guys pour it in, other times not so much. Nevertheless they are the main offensive engine for this Hoya iteration. Regiularly absent during GU's 1-6, BIG EAST swoon, was produciton from 'others', guys who either start or are in the rotation, yet have been absent sometimes in in league play. Versus Butler, three of these guys stepped up, majorly: Drew Fielder - sophomore forward finsidhed with eight points, six being logged from beyond the arch and thereby spreading the floor. He went 3-5 overall, 2-4 on three pointers. Cooley acknowledged the shots, adding he "thought that was a game changer, as well as "his energy". Caleb Williams -freshman do-a-lot forward logged eight points, six rebounds, while manning 36 minutes. Only Peavy and Mack played more. Curtis Williams - sophomore wing only accounted for three points and two rebounds, yet his second half, defensive pressure seemed to help jumpstart the Hoyas' stopping Butler, routinely strapping up 94 feet. Cooley stressed his team's better and more aggressive second half defense, won the day. Peavy, for one, wasn't surprised, as at Curtis Williams, since "We know what Curtis can do on the defensive end. I feel like he stepped up to the challenge. With Epps out today, you know Epps is one of our better defenders. "Yeah, hats off to Curtis. We know what he can do. today he showed everybody".

More Numbers

As mentioned before, Peavy and Sorber paced all scorers with 19 points. The latter being its chief rebound grabber, as well. Mack chipped in 14 points, while pulling down five rebounds, dishing six game tops assists and only coughing it up twice. All this in a game best 40 minutes. As a unit, Georgetown (14-8 overall, 5-6 in BIG EAST) logged 49-2% from the field, and just 11.8% (2-17) from beyond the arch. Ironically, the only three balls sank for GU were Fielder's. Butler, led by Thad Matta is 9-13/2-9, was topped by 17 points from sophomore point guard, Finley Bizjack, seven rebounds from senior wing Patrick McCaffery (11 points). Joining the two in double figure scoring land is senior wing Pierre Brooks at 14 points. Butler shot 48.2% generally. Long distance shots were sunk at 35%.





We really showed our youth, with five minutes to play HC Ed Cooley commenting how his team let Butler back in the game.

