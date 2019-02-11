This and That: Butler at G’Town
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
February 11, 2018 - Notes on two Hoya players from Saturday’s Georgetown 73-69, Capital One Arena loss to Butler follow: Measured by more than scoringWhen you look at freshman guard James Akinjo’s ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news