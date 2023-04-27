The Hoya Nation was tipped that Russel Tchewa, USF junior transfer pivot was set to visit Georgetown, yesterday. Credit Russ Wood, Managing Editor of Bullsinsider for the info drop. Click here to access his Premium Court posting.

Last year as a Bull, Tchewa managed 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and nearly an assist per contest, work generated over 30 games (29 starts) and 31.4 minutes each time out.

Tchewa's journey to this point has twists: Born in Cameron, West Africa in 2000, he and his family moved to Italy where Russel ended up playing three years of high school level hoops for Grissin bon Reggio Emilia. A season at Putnam Science Academy (CT) followed.

From Putnam, the present seven foot, 280 pound Tchewa headed to Texas Tech and was credited with 1.7 points, .9 rebounds over 23 games. A transfer in 2020-21 to USF then followed, where over three campaigns his numbers have steadily improved.

Did Tchewa make it to DC?

