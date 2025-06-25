Sorber to OKC!

The choice to depart Georgetown for the National Basketball Assocation has paid off immediately for former freshman pivot Thomas Sorber. With the NBA Draft's 15th pick, recently earned-World Champion Oklahoma City selected the Trenton, NJ Native.

Early returns are flowing in. Get over to Premium Court to engage.

Sorber, a 6'9 plus, 260 pound , third team All Big East selection and all rookie team choice, averaged 14.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg per game as a frosh, turning heads despite missing significant time with a now healing toe injury. Out of Archbishop Ryan (PA), Rivals.com affixed him four start, number 60th designation in his Class of 2024.

His recuperation and ore information are available here, via this look at him giving back to his high school community.

Be sure to peel back for more on this momentous occurrence or Georgetown Basketball - the Last first rounder chose in Blue and Grey was 2013 with the third pick of that year's sweepstakes, Otto Porter!