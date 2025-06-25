Before Draft, Sorber Gave Back

Since Thomas Sorber decided to leave Georgetown for National Basketball Association pastures, life has been full bore, with visits to/interviews with teams being front and center. Though he hasn't been able to actually workout for teams - Sorber remains sidelined with a toe injury that truncated his freshman, 2024-25 season - nevertheless has also gotten in some shooting work.
Sorber's life is not sitting back 'chillaxing so to speak.
The drumbeat continued beating loudly Monday, as Archbishop Ryan's (PA) basketball camp beckoned. A 2024 Ryan graduate, Sorber remains plugged in to the program and HC Joe Zelinski. As such, he committed to speaking and working at the camp, an effort to benefit the school and attending kids. Doing so is indicative of Sorber's personality.
Just one problem, the NBA requested his presence in NYC the same date, with photoshoot responsibilities on deck.
How did Sorber manage this conflict? Committed to both efforts, he attended camp at 8a EST, an hour before the actual confab started, then departed to work with the NBA, arriving in the Big Apple around 11a.
That hour spent at Ryan was priceless for the campers and coaches, as Sorber addressed the group, as well as a small media gaggle. His broad words follow (excuse the early movement):
Tonight, the NBA's Draft occurs, with Sorber being invited to sit in the space reserved for groups representing a player believed to have a good chance of being selected in the first round. This rarified space is dubbed the 'Green Room'.
Best believe, he will bring who he is, a guy that is concerned for others, connecting with folks across the spectrum, in addition to being a 6'9 plus, long armed pivot who scores, boards, blocks, passes, while being an A-plus person.