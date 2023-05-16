When news broke about a pending high school player's future college decision today, Hoya Nation excitement became palpable. Makes sense, as new Georgetown HC Ed Cooley and staff have been in search of players with size, guys that can rebound, defend, provide presence and score around the paint, even stepping out for a few jumpers.



Hold on, whose the player?



Class of 2024 big man, Thomas Sorber is this performer. Whether the Hoyas receive his talents becomes known 33op, ESTtomorrow.



Standing 6'9", 250, Sorber was pursued by G'Town's last staff, led by now departed HC Pat Ewing. Cooley and his bench leader unit - all former Providence coaches - also previously pursued Sorber, who attends Philly's Archbishop Ryan (PA) and plays on Nike's EYBL circuit for Team Final.



At Ryan, a Philadelphia Catholic League member, Sorber averaged 17.8 points and 11.2 rebounds each time out in 2022-23.



This spring with Team Final, 10.5 ppg, along with 7.25 rpg have been garnered, on 54.9% shooting. In terms of blocks, 1.33 each contest have been supplied to the surging, 11-1and EYBL leading outfit, while he's also managed one and a half assists per game.

An interesting subplot: Besides Sorber deciding whether G'Town, Villanova, PC or Miami receive his talents, the Class of 2024 standout, one ranked 70th in his class and affixed a four star designation by Rivals.com, may reclassify and become a 2023 guy.



