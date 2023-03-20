Despite the struggles, Ewing and staff still chased recruits. Much traction was garnered in the South. Smart runs down a few, who could still be recruited by G'Town's new coach, when announced.

Zach Smart's work on Georgetown's recruiting continues to be published, despite the recent departure of former head coach Pat Ewing . The program's seminal player, Ewing wasn't able to put things together coaching his alma mater. Witness the team's 2-39 BIG EAST record over two years as proof of futility.

As the second Top-50 recruit of Patrick Ewing's era as Georgetown's head coach, Marvel Allen has lofty aspirations as a highly coveted recruit. Allen, who chose Georgetown after de-committing from LSU following Will Wade's firing and sustaining a relationship with assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry, has been out all season at Florida prep power Montverde Academy. With GEICO nationals, one of the most prestigious high school showcases in the country coming up, however, Allen may author a return to a star spangled lineup.

The entire coaching staff has recruited the southeast thoroughly this past season, beginning with the EYBL Session I in Orlando, Fla. While the Hoyas garnered a commitment from Allen last summer, they've also been in pursuit of Montverde point guard Curtis Givens and transcendent 6-foot-9 big man and DMV area product Derik Queen.

Here is a look at several noteworthy prospects the Hoyas are in pursuit of from the southern and southeast area:

John St. Germaine, St. Anne's-Belfield School (VA)--The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Class of 2023 recruit is a pesky on-ball defender with a knack for closing up the passing lanes. As a traditional point guard, he's got a purity of vision that enables several highly touted pieces around him to get quality looks. He's been a dependable lead guard and submitted multiple games of seven assists or more, including nine assists to one turnover during a recent game.

While he's stockpiled numerous offers, Georgetown appears to be St. Germaine's lone high major offer. He holds additional offers from the likes of Bryant, Radford, Southern Utah, Coastal Carolina, San Jose State, and others.

Sam Funches, Germantown (MS)--The Mississippi native is a freakish freshman authoring a high impact season, as he's averaging 17 points, 10 boards and five blocked shots per game at Germantown. The 6-foot-10 Funches is a unique threat with a deft landed handed jumper from mid range, which he's been able to extend beyond the arc. He's shown tremendous instincts as a shot blocker and instinctive rim protector, with an array of high major offers already in this embryonic phase of his recruitment.

Jayden 'Juke' Harris, Salisbury (NC)--The kid they call "Juke" is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays at a tremendous pace, is a table setter for a high powered offense, and scores the ball at all three levels. Harris is an instinctive defender who applies pressure across all 94-feet and takes a sense of pride in neutralizing the opposing team's top scoring source.

He's been ascending the national ladder, recruiting wise in the Class of 2024. Harris holds offers from the likes of Kansas, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, NC State, Houston, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Wake Forest and others.



