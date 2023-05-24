As a long and skilled scorer with a knack for off the dribble jumpers and an adeptness for freeing up shot space, North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson has heard from Georgetown and a vast array of high profile programs since entering the portal. A versatile 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward, Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 boards, and shot it at a blistering 52 percent from the floor at NDSU this past season.

A floor spreader with deep range and the bird's eye view of the rim, Nelson turned in three games of 30+ points and multiple games in which he shot 10 free throws or more. Beyond his offensive versatility and powerful scoring engine, Nelson was a consistent presence on the glass throughout. the 2022-23 campaign; he had seven games in which he corralled 12 rebounds or more, including a 22-rebound game en route a pulsating 89-79 victory over South Dakota State. Nelson wound up with a total stat line of 20 points (6-for-13 FG, 7-7 FT), 22 boards, three assists, and two blocks during that marquee and memorable showing.

While he was in relative obscurity during the regular season, even as he authored a career year, nelson has generated plenty of buzz and attention since opting to weigh the transfer market. Beyond Georgetown, Nelson has heard from Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Miami, Villanova, Florida State, Cal, Nebraska, Baylor, Central Florida, Gonzaga, and various others.

While Georgetown now features a floor-spreader of their own in Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud, Nelson has the type of imposing presence on the glass and prolific scoring aptitude to stabilize the interior.

Of course, with so many programs vying for his services and countless heavy hitters now involved, angling for a lead on the talented behemoth is certainly not as easy as it looks.



