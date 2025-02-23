Second Chance at Jays, Today

What : Georgetown (16-10 overall, 7-8/7th in BIG EAST) at Creighton (18-8, 11-4/2nd)

Can Georgetown sweep Creighton, today's foe, having dispatched them 81-57 in DC, their first BIG EAST matchup of the season? The squads lock horns today.

For a look, figuratively and directly at the Hoyas' Friday practice, click here . Included are exclusive photos.

How do team stats look?

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown's phenom frosh center pulls down 8.46 rpg, second in the BIG EAST, while scoring 14.5 ppg, landing him 14th among league players. Unfortunately, Cooley et al don't know when he's expected to return from a foot injury. At best he's a game time decision.

Pacing the team in scoring is grad wing Micah Peavy at 16 ppg, eighth best in the conference.

Coached by Greg McDermott, CU's top bucket-getter is senior pivot Ryan Kalkbrenner. His 18.68 ppg is second in the BIG EAST. Trailing slightly is senior guard Steven Ashworth (16.96 ppg/5th).

Kalkbrenner expectantly is CU's top rebounder, pulling down 8.52 caroms, each time out. Nobody in the BIG EAST tallies more.

Return for postgame coverage!