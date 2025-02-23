Published Feb 23, 2025
Second Chance at Jays, Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Can Georgetown sweep Creighton, today's foe, having dispatched them 81-57 in DC, their first BIG EAST matchup of the season? The squads lock horns today.

Basic game info:

What: Georgetown (16-10 overall, 7-8/7th in BIG EAST) at Creighton (18-8, 11-4/2nd)

When: 2.23.25, 4p EST

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb

Tix: Start at $10 each!

Broadcast: Peacock, Bloomberg 99.1, Sirus XM Internet 975/85

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat incl. content: Premium Court

Practice Report

For a look, figuratively and directly at the Hoyas' Friday practice, click here. Included are exclusive photos.

How do team stats look?

Georgetown at Creighton Team Statistics 
StatGeorgetown/BIG EAST RankCrighton/BIG EAST Rank 

PPG

73.71 ppg/10th

75.15 ppg/5th

PPG Allowed

66.38/ppg/2nd

68.73 ppg/6th

FG%

45%/6th

47.2%/2nd

FG% Allowed

40.8%/3rd

40.2%/2nd

3pt FG%

30.6%/10th

32%/9th

3pt FG% Allowed

33.7%/7th

30.6%/1st

RPG

36.35/4th

37.46/2nd

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown's phenom frosh center pulls down 8.46 rpg, second in the BIG EAST, while scoring 14.5 ppg, landing him 14th among league players. Unfortunately, Cooley et al don't know when he's expected to return from a foot injury. At best he's a game time decision.

Pacing the team in scoring is grad wing Micah Peavy at 16 ppg, eighth best in the conference.

Coached by Greg McDermott, CU's top bucket-getter is senior pivot Ryan Kalkbrenner. His 18.68 ppg is second in the BIG EAST. Trailing slightly is senior guard Steven Ashworth (16.96 ppg/5th).

Kalkbrenner expectantly is CU's top rebounder, pulling down 8.52 caroms, each time out. Nobody in the BIG EAST tallies more.

Return for postgame coverage!

