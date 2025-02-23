Practice Report: 2.21.25

As the Hoyas gathered in TAC to prepare for today's foe, Creighton, it was apparent HC Ed Cooley's crew was bolstered by their devestating win over Providence, and excited to dig in for the Blue Jays.
Heard and Happened Excerpt
Running through halfcourt action
Whose over there? - Cooley
Zone work
You gotta tap and get to him - Cooley
Two on this side. Two on this side. One on this side - Mack
How many threes did they take against us...over half their shots!! - Cooley
Look behind you! - Battle
Everybody should know this - Cooley
Just switch - Cooley
You know what's killing us? They don't know how to talk and don't know what to say - Cooley