Class of 2025 guard Jordan Scott has been on HC Ed Cooley and staff's radar all summer, with towards the end of travel team festivities seemingly picking up their effort. They seemingly are all in.



Well, that energy has continued: As initially reported on our Premium Court message board, Scott is expected to visit The Hilltop. Soon.



When? is it an official or unofficial jaunt? Does his family share a Hoya connection? For that and more, Premium Court is your friend.



Versatile and fairly perimeter skilled, Scott, a star at South Lakes in Reston, VA and in UA action with Virginia Elite, Rivals.com has affixed him four stars and believes him the 84th best player in '25.



