When you've been in the business for around 20 years, your contacts file presents options. One such entry is Savion Washington, a post-college photographer who first started working with HoyaReport.com as a high school junior. For context, Savion recently graduated from college, where he shot things from sports to portraits.



Washington, whose work has been featured here previously, threw us another dime, this time capturing G'Town 2024 commit Thomas Sorber in Gonzaga DC Classic competion, last weekend.



Enjoy Washington's work, and plug into him via www.swashphotos.com!



