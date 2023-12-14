This past weekend provided Georgetown fans an opportunity to scout and enjoy Thomas Sorber, the Class of 2024 forward/center at Archbishop Ryan (PA) joined those Raiders for Gonzaga DC Classic work. One of the most storied early season confabs which happens to be an actual tournament, the DC Classic is must attend hoops fare in the DMV.

Sorber led AR to a 2-1 mark, distinguishing himself throughout, his exploits reported on via our Premium Court message board, including exclusive interviews.

Below are excerpts, provided free of charge for non-subscribers. Also present is one of the interviews previously secured.

Jackson-Reed (DC) 50 - Archbishop Ryan (PA) 47

Friday versus Jackson Reed they went down by as much as 23 in the first half, 20 at intermission. The reasons? Bad start and Sorber struggled with foul trouble. That last point is crucial, as he supplies gravity for them offensively and defensively. All is really centered on him Second half, it showed, scored 6p in the first, 8p second half...but it was the blocks, deflections, passing, activity, leadership. and even trash talk to players, fans... Ryan was down just seven with 1:53 in the 3rd. His reverse at 1:32 to play pushed Sorber and AR to a 46-44 lead. They would only hold an advantage for a few minutes of game action. Sorber finished with 14p, 4r (thought it was wwwwaaayyy mmoorree), 7b (thought at least 9). also protected his guys. While there was no high major big playing against him, so what..



Archbishop Ryan (PA ) 63 vs Pallotti (MD) 53

Sorber dropped 17 pts 8 Rebs 9 blocks while his leadership and defense stood out. Division I coaches very attuned to Sorber (he's a known commodity that would have received a ton more interest if he didn't pop earliey) to Sorber... Oy yeah, Cooley and Battle (head coach Ed, assistant Jeff) watched... Informal stat: Talked s...

Archbishop Ryan (PA) 55 - Riverdale Baptist (MD) 53

He had 12 9r 4b 5a, sat some in 2nd qtr due to fouls. But unlike game one they didn't fall behind. Sorber had hip/glute contusion from late Friday, battled thru it. Was in some pain .

Only con from Sunday is faceup attack. It's a real work in progress. Love how he's trying to improve it now. During game it was necessary as Riverdale really... Fourth quarter start, they fed Sorber, who scores. Seconds later he also tallied a deflection...



Interviews

