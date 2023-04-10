Several outlets, some standing as good purveyors of recruiting information, indicated Illinois freshman transfer Jayden Epps was headed to Georgetown, Sunday evening. Of course Rivals.com's @RivalsPortal was early in reporting it. (See tweet below).

Well, Epps, the 6'2", 189 pound guard from North Carolina tipped the world around 45 minutes previously, with his tweet above. The news cascaded through cyber-space.

What's Epp's deal?

As a freshman with the Illini, Epps played in 31 of 33 possible games, starting 11 in 2022-23. Averages of 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.48 assists per game were marked. Overall game highs of 21 points and four rebounds were garnered against out of conference foes Monmouth, Virginia/Alabama A&M, respectively. BIG Ten enemies Michigan State and Iowa each ceded five assists to Epps. .

When it comes to best production in Big Ten competition, Epps managed 17 points vs Minnesota - 13 double figure scoring games were bagged - 3 rebounds against Nebraska/Indiana and the aforementioned quintet of helpers against the Spartans and Hawkeyes.

