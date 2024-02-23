Based on Premium Court and social media posts, Georgetown fans love Rowan Brumbaugh. A 6'3", sophomore transfer guard from Washington, DC - the Georgetown community specifically - Brumbaugh has authored a ???? stat line this year, with his last three contests being double figure scoring contests.



Yesterday, in service to tomorrow's tilt at DePaul, Brumbaugh met media before practice, the session touching upon: Success last several games, film watching, frustration, backing down opponents, corner spacing, the impact of Doug Dormu on his game, playing in the Kids' First Summer League as a middle schooler vs high school guys and growth since that.



Check out his comments below. Premium Court has still more!

