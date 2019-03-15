HoyaReport.com

March 15, 2019 - Going into last night’s game versus Seton Hall, victory was paramount for Georgetown. If NCAA Tournament participation were to be seized, the Pirates had to fall.

They didn’t, winning in spectacular fashion 73-57 during 2019 BIG EAST Championship, quarterfinal competition. The score, as repellant as it is to Hoya Nation members, masks what happened:

- Junior guard Myles Powell (31 points), scored a BIG EAST tourney record 29, first half points

- Seton Hall led by 28 points during initial stanza, going into halftime up 25 points

- During initial half the Pirates shot 58.0% overall, 57.14% on three pointers

- Seton Hall’s largest second half lead was 26 points

The Hoyas, now 19-13, did outscore Seton Hall 29-20 in second half play, battling to within 14 points twice, the last at 8:32 remaining after freshman guard James Akinjo’s three pointer. He led G’Town with 15 points.

A little more than two and a half minutes, two missed three pointers, a failed layup, clanked jumper and two turnovers later, Georgetown’s victory hopes were extinguished.

Georgetown shot 42.9% from the floor, a disappointing 2-12 (16.7%) beyond the arc. Seton Hall (19-12) eventually logged 41% and 34.8%, respectively.

For the Pirates, next up is Marquette in BIG EAST Tournament. Seton Hall’s semifinal tilt tips at 9p EST.

Georgetown’s future is much less certain – with any NCAA Tournament option likley removed, the Blue and Grey must hope for National Invitation Tournament participation. Country-wide postseason tournament experts suggest that will likely occur.

Sunday, the Hoya Nation will know if the program continues to battle in 2018-19