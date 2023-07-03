More on Mikey Wilkins
As a versatile 6-foot-8 Class of 2025 recruit, Zymicah 'Mikey' Wilkins has established himself as a point forward with a purity of vision as a creative passer. Wilkins, who has also shown himself as a high efficiency scoring threat while playing with Team United on the Nike EYBL 16U circuit.
In addition to making his conditioning a livelihood, as he possesses the fluid rim to rim athleticism that is sought after at the next level, Wilkins has increased as a shooter while becoming more comfortable putting the ball on the deck.
Wilkins erupted during his sophomore campaign at R-S Central, posting multiple games of 40+ points. A double double threat and surefire inside-outside scoring threat, Wilkins had a memorable 42-point and 14-board game against Hendersonville. He capped off that performance by knocking down the game-winning 3-pointer.
This season, as Wilkins adds more offers to a list that is growing, growing, growing, jack and the beanstalk style, he will play at The Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. The Christ School has groomed a torrent of talent over the years, including electrifying guard Jalen Lecque, who took the preps to pro route following a one year stay at Bewster Academy (NH).
Georgetown is one of the more recent offers for Wilkins, who also has invitations from Iowa, South Carolina, Texas A & M, and Virginia Tech.
Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley has a long history of molding versatile, insde-outside forwards in the style of make-up of Wilkins. The program recently secured a commitment from a graduate transfer who brings a wealth of battle-tested experience in Ismael Massoud. A 6-foot-9 floor-spreader and transfer via Kansas State, Massoud is a kick out shooter who evokes mismatches.
The unique draw of Wilkins is the wide ranging offensive arsenal he brings. He can stick straight-away 3-pointers. He can knock down fade-aways amid draping close-outs and is able to exploit mismatches when he has a smaller guy guarding him. Wilkins brings a wealth of smarts and unique positional versatility.