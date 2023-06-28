Selected DMV Live II Players
Last weekend, DeMatha Catholic's Hyattsville, MD campus was buzzing. Thank DMV Live for that: For around four years now, the NCAA has allowed Division I college coaches to span across America and personally scout potential recruits with their high school teams. DMV Live is such a competition.
Ashton Meeks - 6', 160 pound Class of 2025 guard, DeMatha (MD) - Bryant, GW and ODU have offered Meeks, a lead guard who is a strong driver. Gets to spots.
Consistently hitting the open jumper and making the 'hockey' pass are important upgrades going forward. Also Meeks should drive to pass more. Dropped 18p 3r in loss to O'Connell.
Elijah Adegbenro - 6'5", 210 pound Class of 2024 wing, Fairfax Christian (VA) - - Think 3 & D guy when contemplating Adgenbenro. And he's really good on the defensive side, locking down multiple foes.
Long ball shooting is in question, as during a loss to St. Frances he went 7-10 from the field for 16 points, none being via three ball. Add three rebounds, two assists and a steal and block to his work. Displayed good leadership skills.
As Adegbenro becomes a more accomplished three ball guy and improves his dribbling, schools other than Niagara and Cornell will show interest.
Nate Ament - 6'9" - "Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Creighton, George Washington" an others have offered, shared Ament after a 16p, 5r, 3b win. It makes sense, given Ament displayed he's a true three man, going coast to coast and constantly pressuring the paint.
He also illustrated a need to burnish long ball shooting. Add getting stronger to that. This guys has tools.
Chance Perkins - 6'1", Class of 2025 165 pound lead guard, Highland School (VA) - A converting lead guard, Perkins, who loves getting buckets is embracing the entire game. Highland is demanding he do so.
NJIT and College of Charleston have offered, while Bryant and Quinnipiac are showing interest. As Perkins becomes more of a lead guard, his recruitment will take off. Logged game best 19p, plus a trio of assists and rebounds.
Evan Brown - 6'6", 220 pound Class of 2026, 200 pound forward, Highland School (VA) - Thrust into a starting role as a frosh, Brown adjusted and flourished. Will attack in the paint. Knows he must become a better shooter and dribbler.
No collegiate interest has been received. Yet. Had five points and impressive 13 boards.
AJ Swinton - Class of 2024, 6'6", 200 pound swingman, Bishop O'Connell (VA) - Athletic and at times competitive. To his credit, Swinton joined nine points and seven boards with a whopping nine rejections. in the interview here - initially a Premium court subscriber item - he talks about doing more than scoring, plus GU, recruitment and shared his announcement date.
Must dial in on his handle and shot, allowing for more of a guard utilization in college.
Zymicah Wilkins - Class of 2025, 6'9", 227 pound forward, Christ School (NC) - Routinely initiating the attack after hauling in a board, Wilkins oozes with potential; he's tall, strong and mobile. Dropped 16p, 5r, 3a, 2b in a loss.
Should continue to improve perimeter skills, as he's not a good dribbler under pressure and is not a knockdown shooter.
Richard Myles - Class of 2025, 5'11", 160 pound guard, St. Frances (MD) - Pushing for minutes, Myles, head coach Nick Myles' son, embraces his father coaching him hard, as "it's because he loves me". Myles welcomes the focus.
On the court he's endeavoring to improve everything. Richard could be a lead guard when it's all over, one that can strap defensively.
Cam Fleming - Class of 2025, 6'6", 205 pound forward, St. Frances (MD) - No offers or interest have been garnered, that's a small thing; having transferred into SFA from Bishop Walsh, Fleming will turn heads with scholarships following
He's an athletic forward, a halfcourt three man. Not quite a good enough shooter to claim that, but is working on it, as well as ball handling. He knows there is a huge need for him to continue playing hard, every play.
Chance Mallory - Class of 2025 5'10", 170 pound point guard, St. Anne's Belefield (VA) - This guy, a Charlottesville native, indicated he must "improve my conditioning and play off two feet", when asked for necessary points of improvement. Yet it's not like he's being ignored, as "UCF, VCU, Maryland, Illinoise, Virginia Tech, Seton hall", per Mallory, have offered.
What they see is a fast, aggressive and relatively strong point guard, one that can shoot, drive, dish. During one DMV Live III contest, Mallory dropped 28p, 3r, 4a, no turnovers. He's a guy that must be accounted for.
He's committed to getting into better shape and "play off two feet".
Austin Williford - Class of 2024, 6'3", 175 pound shooting guard/wing, St. Anne's Belefield (VA) - A coach's son (Assoc. UVA HC Jason Williford}, Austin is a measured, skilled player that makes positive plays. Can really let it fly. Logged 15p, 7r, 5a in a loss.
Albany, Nicholls State and Liberty have offered Williford, while Georgetown, JMU, GW are showing interest, plus others.
As his handle improves and finishing gets better, more will take a run at this guy.
Quincy Wadley - Class of 2026, 6'5", 170 pound shooting guard, Bishop O'Connell (VA) - A bouncy, slashing perimeter guy, Yardley is getting love from ODU, Villanova, Bryant, Providence College, Clemson and Maryland. Add Ohio State, Kentucky, Kansas and UNC to schools that are actively scouting Yardley.
When all said and done, Yardley will be a tough, bouncy slasher that scores at all three levels and straps. He's well along his way.
Jordan Braithwaite - Class of 2024, 6'4', 175 pound guard, Mt. St. Joe's (MD) - Howard, Howard, Drexel, Towson, Brown, Bucknell, William and Mary all are scouting Braithwaite, while Harvard has offered him. He's an all around guard, one that can run an offense in stretches while also getting buckets.
Braithwaite, recently transferred into MSJ and needs to be more communicative on the court, get stronger and extend his shooting range.
