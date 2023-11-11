Advertisement
Madison's Eye: UMES at Georgetown WBB

Collins' work accuratly depicted G'Town vs. UMES.
Collins' work accuratly depicted G'Town vs. UMES. (Madison Collins)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
The saying 'Your network is your net worth' really does ring true. Case in point is Madison Collins, a young photographic journalist, one who attended and shoots for Southern High School (MD). She' took up photography there, has since burnished her skills and can step into a situation and capture it's essence.

Her connection with HoyaReport.com? It's publisher is friends with Southern's head and an assistant coaches. It was the later who suggested Collins as a possible HR photog, and boom, here we are.

Check out her work, it follows. She's got skills.

Expect more of Collins' art from HoyaReprt.com!


(Click here for a game report on G'Town's 61-50 win over UMES).


