The saying 'Your network is your net worth' really does ring true. Case in point is Madison Collins, a young photographic journalist, one who attended and shoots for Southern High School (MD). She' took up photography there, has since burnished her skills and can step into a situation and capture it's essence.



Her connection with HoyaReport.com? It's publisher is friends with Southern's head and an assistant coaches. It was the later who suggested Collins as a possible HR photog, and boom, here we are.



Check out her work, it follows. She's got skills.



Expect more of Collins' art from HoyaReprt.com!







