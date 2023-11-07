Last night, head coach Darnell Haney and Georgetown WBB took the court, it's first time doing so in 2023-24. Further amplifying the importance of their 61-50, McDonough Arena, home court victory over Maryland Eastern shore, was Haney coaching GU for his first time. Haney was *named the Hoyas interim head coach when Tasha Butts needed to address ultimately fatal breast cancer.



Player-wise, GU senior guard Kelsey Ransom paced all scorers with 19 points. Teammate, junior forward Brianna Scott joined her in double figures off the bench (14p), while leading all rebounders at 12. A pair of Hoyas did snatch 10 boarders - Ransom and senior forward Graceann Bennett.

Haney and his charges are now 1-0 and take on Temple this Thursday, in Philadelphia.



UMES (0-1) coached by Fred Batchelor, got 18 points from reserve senor guard Zamara Haynes. Mya Thomas, a grad guard managed 15 points, while sophomore forward Lainey Allen was tops for UMES by pulling down 6 caroms. They next battle UVA, on the road, tomorrow.



How did the Hoyas prevail? Haney discussed that and much more during his inaugural Hoya post game presser. For the session, which includes star guard Ransom, see below!





