Maddie's BET Two-Fer

Madison Collins has diligently covered Georgetown Women's Basketball, even taking her show on the road. A young photographic journalist, Collins made it happen and is due a huge thanks!
We need to dap her for this latest submissions as well: Travelling to Mohegan Sun Casino for the BIG EAST's Women's Championship, Collins captured two games, first Providence then Creighton.
The first is a 58-56, first round win, the latter saw G'Town fall 72-70 in quarterfinal work.
For a complete list of BIG EAST WBB Championship games, replete with coverage content, click here.
The Shots
Her Providence game work can be accessed here.
Click here to enjoy her Creighton shots.