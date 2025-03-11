Maddie's BET Two-Fer

Madison Collins has diligently covered Georgetown Women's Basketball, even taking her show on the road. A young photographic journalist, Collins made it happen and is due a huge thanks!

We need to dap her for this latest submissions as well: Travelling to Mohegan Sun Casino for the BIG EAST's Women's Championship, Collins captured two games, first Providence then Creighton.

The first is a 58-56, first round win, the latter saw G'Town fall 72-70 in quarterfinal work.

For a complete list of BIG EAST WBB Championship games, replete with coverage content, click here.



