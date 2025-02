Maddie Collins has distinguished herself as a top flight photog, one that well, 'gets the shots'. She's young, intrepid and talented.

A benefit to HoyaReport.com subscribers, general Georgetown WBB fans and those who value her art, Collins shot Georgetown hosting Marquette, a 55-50 Hoya loss. For GUHoyas.com's report, click here.

What about Collins' work?

It's here.

Enjoy!