One of the most discussed issues in Hoya Land has been frosh guard Malik Mack's transfer from Harvard. Will or will he not be a Hoya was the specific topic, for weeks, as mutual interest existed with both parties.

Well, it's now settled. At around 10a EAST today, Mack announced to the world he would leave the Crimson, choosing to become a Hoya!

A DMV native, Oxon Hill, MD specifically, Mack attended St. John's College High School (DC) where he as a 2022-23 senior snagged DC Gatorade and DCSAA Player of the Year honors. Add a pair of WCAC All=League honors, first team All=Met as a senior, the year before being named to its third team. Two seasons as captain must be valued, as should four varsity letters and a WCAC title.

Mack, matriculated to Harvard in 2023. His work for Harvard's Crimson is real, some awards/milestones presented here:





All-Ivy Honorable Mention

Ivy Rookie of the Year

ECAC ROY and First Team

Multiple team awards

School single season/league record (eight) Ivy Rookie of the Week nods

Harvard's single season rookie points record

Led crimson in scoring (17.8 ppg), assists (4.8 apg), steals (1.3 spg)







Mack joins a Hoya group led by Ed Cooley, in his second year doing so and in full rebuild mode, having gone just 9-23 overall, 2-19 in BIG EAST last year, 4-55 in league play over the last three seasons, two of which guided by former HC Pat Ewing. Playing time can immediately be garnered, as sophomore Jayden Epps is the only returning guard, with presently one other, Kayvaun Mulready, joining from the high school ranks.



For more on Mack, access this article and Premium Court!





