This past weekend, Class of 2025's Acaden Lewis, a four star guard ranked 105th nationally by Rivals.com, took the court for Team Durant 17u two a day practices. Last weekend Bowie State's McKeldin Gym was the filled with talented guys.

Of which Lewis was a lead dog. Standing around 6'3" and weighing 190 pounds or so, Lewis worked hard on pick and roll offense, gap defense position, while demonstrating a growing penchant for leadership. He's clearly putting things together.

Between sessions last Saturday, Lewis discussed a myriad of topics, including: Recruiting (G'Town, Pitt, Maryland, Va Tech, UVA, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, others), becoming a lead guard, development, his view of G'Town UVA, Team Durant musings and deciding his college home. Head over to Premium Court to see the interview.

A report generally detailing the day is here, and includes words heard in the gym, including some directed at Lewis, such as:"You went early. he didn't even touch his chest" and "It's gonna be easy...", both uttered by 17u HC and Team Durant Director, Wayne Pratt.



The article is here.



Access exclusive photos of Lewis at practice, below.



Be sure to check in with Premium Court for more!

