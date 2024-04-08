This past Saturday afforded the opportunity to see Team Durant's 17u offering prepare for their first 2024 tournament, a trip to New Jersey, this upcoming Saturday. . Many interviews, observations and pics were garnered.

Enjoy!



The Head Honcho, Honchoed

Wayne Pratt, Team Durant Director/17u Head Coach who happens to be namesake and NBA star Kevin Durant's father, ran a energetic and demanding two practices last Saturday, testing his charges physically and mentally. He and his staff, chided, applauded in an effort to motivate. Mission accomplished.

During the three and a half total hours of work, instruction and accountability were cornerstone themes of both morning and afternoon sessions. Segments included defense installation, situational execution, drills, pick and roll spacing/timing, Full court to three (losers run) and much more. After Pratt's interview, a brief recantation of things heard at Bowie State's McKeldin Gym, Saturday, starts.

What did he say? Pratt shared on his 17u unit, Elite Youth Basketball League expectations and preparation approach, teaching thinking, plus a couple of his players (Akbar Waheed and Jayden Fort).



Audible

Things that were said during practice are informative. Much can be gleaned from them. Here are a few, more are on Premium Court:

"Play defense with your feet: - Pratt "Get down in your stance and see ball and man. And stop being so lazy" - Pratt to Ward on defensive awareness

"What are you doing?!?. Everyone on the line" - Pratt to Holmes and team.

"Whose the tag man?" - Pratt during pick and roll, three man work "Be patient with it..Pass to post...You gotta hold him off" - Pratt teaching pick and roll offense "You went early. he didn't even tough his chest" - Pratt to Lewis on being patient

"You gotta roll...You took too long...When you go it forces them to do something" - Pratt to Waheed on pick and roll timing/movement "It's gonna be easy..." - Pratt to Lewis



Ballers

Multiple players were interviewed, their sessions following, including Akbar Waheed, JJ Massaquoi, Brandon Holmes, Jayden Fort, Jalen Rougier-Roane, Jayden Harris and Tyler Robbins. Their teammates, Acaden Lewis and Cam Ward, were also reached and are top Georgetown recruiting targets. All of these guys are Class of 2025 members Both of the last two sessions have been previously published on Premium Court. Waheed, Fort and Harris can be found directly below, while Massaquoi, Holmes and Robbins were all published via Twitter/X, those interviews are at the bottom of this article.

Lewis commented on becoming a lead guard, necessary development, recruitment and his opinion of G'Town, his approach to the Hoyas' possible turnaround, other schools in the mix, elaborating on UVA which is one, Team Durant thoughts, college decision timetable. Click here for the interview. Access Ward's here, where he discussed focusing since his state championship, playing as a Team Durant wing, necessary improvement, becoming a better shooter and dribbler, Georgetown's improvement and recruitment of him as well as others like UVA, plus this AAU season's possible impact on his senior high school campaign.

Captured

These shots depict occurrences during Saturday's sessions.



Tidbits

The Sched

2024 Team Durant 17u schedule (Team Durant)

Tweet Locker

