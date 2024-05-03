Big time travel team season is now upon us, in full swing. That includes Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League, broadly hailed as the space's best. One of that confab's top organizations is Team Takeover, yearly a contender to take home a Peach Jam (EYBL) tittle.

This season's TTO 17u squad continues to boast Nyk Lewis, the 6'2", Class of 2025 lead guard ranked in his class 58th nationally and tagged with four stars by Rivals.com. The same active, strong backcourt guy that carves up foes for Gonzaga HS (DC).

He's also the same guy that has long been recruited by Georgetown. Lewis, after TTO faced KLow Elite (Adidas) recently in scrimmage action, also added "Marquette, Xavier, LSU" and Louisville as the school's he's getting the most love from. All have offered, except L'Ville's Cardinals.

For Lewis' complete interview, head to Premium Court. It consists of him discussing the KLow Elite scrimmage, communicating more, the Hoyas, recruiting list, what he's looking for in a school and whether one rebuilding is a deficit. ...

A look at his game when TTO 17u hosted Philly's kLow Elite 17u before Lewis and squad embarked upon their first EYBL tourney of the season - Memphis - is also there. They ended up logging a 3-0 record.