This sojourn to understand started maybe two weeks ago, when a review of the NCAA's Certified Summer League listing , produced this, on the first page:

That's not quite clear, but based on conversation with multiple sources, blame touches upon money primarily - as in charged and paid - along with frayed relationships and possibly unreasonable expectations.

(Cue screeching tires). How did we get here?

Prepare for some mental anguish - Nike Pro City Kenner League in all actuality will not be at Mcdonough this summer. In fact, it may not happen at all.

For over 30 years all games have been played at McDonough Arena, Georgetown's venerable on campus facility, with a brief, mid 2000s hiatus at Northwest neighbor the University of the District of Columbia (UDC}. Kenner, which actually began in the early 80's, and McDonough are linked in the collective consciousness.

As a primary staple of DMV summer college/pro hoops, Nike Pro City Kenner, formerly known as Jabbo Kenner League, is anticipated hot-month fare. Many memories have been formed in Kenner League action, from Allen Iverson's brief yet legendary introduction to DMV hoops, to stars such as Walt Williams and Lawrence Moten of Maryland and Syracuse respectively, battling Georgetown's Alonzo Mourning, future NBA pros all.

Clearly something was amiss. Digging on both sides of the divide - Georgetown Athletics/Facilities vs. Pro City Kenner/ Director Van Johnson - revealed a significant gulf between parties. Finances and relationships, or the lack thereof, ruled the landscape.

So Howard was then confirmed as Kenner League's new home. Questions about air conditioning, which Burr Gymnasium has been retrofitted with, and parking, several lots and street spots are available, were seemingly answered. All things were go, full speed ahead.

But it wasn't,. From multiple sources with knowledge, money/fees precluded Kenner domiciling at Howard and Burr. Johnson apparently experienced sticker shock.

Afterward,, again per sources, some of who contacted this writer with questions, a return to UDC was explored, only to discover the facilities were unavailable. A DC public high school could have been garnered,, but much more lead time would be necessary, with sticker shock also likely witnessed if approved.

The latest options?

Georgetown has listened to amended proposals, but huge sticking points still exist. Bowie State may be a curve ball option. Yet it too presents questions, such as despite good BSU facilities, will players travel 28 miles away from Georgetown, including Blue and Gray guys, to compete? Keep in mind there is no public transportation on the weekend to BSU.

After several attempts, Johnson, himself a well known talent scout who founded Nike's Peach Jam and at one point was that organization's chief DMV evaluator, declined comment. Johnson, a fixture on the local hoops scene with a national footprint, did note "An announcement and plans for the league will be announced soon".

Given festivities were to start this weekend,, and coaches actually participating flying nearly as blind as the rest of us, that's an un-assuring sentiment. Emotion is understandably high.

"Honestly" stated John Quashie, co-owner of Quashie Family Dental, a recent Kenner entry, "It would be a travesty" if the guys - collegians and pros - didn't lace 'em up. In his view, Kenner "means something to this area and especially the players from this area", saying later "You can add that this league provided a great outlet for kids and for fans, so to potentially lose it is disappointing to say the least".

Quashie could have summed his position with this: "Something that has been tradition since 1981 and then now is no more...Honestly such a shame:.

He's not alone in that sentiment. Far from it.

Will Johnson reprise Kenner League somewhere this summer? Is a one year hiatus on tap or is the Kenner League a thing of memory?

Time will tell. To lose the Kenner League, particularly in such aa seemingly cavalier manner, would be sickening.

