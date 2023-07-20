Kenner '23 Grab Bag: 7.9.23
The second Sunday of Kenner League action, 7.9.23, did not disappoint those who trekked to McDonough Arena on G'Town's campus. Below are a number of players and what they did.
Hoyas In The Building
Rowan Brumbaugh - 6'2" sophomore guard, A Wash, G'Town - New to Blue and Grey having jetted in from Texas, this DC native put up 23p, 9r, 4a, 3s. Eight of his boards were defensive. Shooting numbers came in at 47% on twos, 43% shooting threes, equaling an eFG% of 56%.
it was clear Brumbaugh desired to lead; he directed, informed, cheered and cajoled teammates. Rowan also dribbled and passed well, while also consistently directing teammates to speed up play. All of that will help him in Blue and Grey this season.
He has a set jumper, so more lift will help. So will better shooting off the dribble.
Drew McKenna 6'8", freshman wing, Clyde's, GTown - Chalk up 11 points on 43% two point shooting and 0-2 from long distance, establishing his eFG% as 43%. Not his best performance, but it's clear McKenna loves to operate from midrange, where he shoots and drives. Pulled down a septet of boards.
Increased quickness/first step explosion and overall aggressiveness will aid McKenna if he's to help the Hoyas next season as a reclassed freshman (Drew should be approaching senior year in high school).
Jay Heath - 6'2" senior guard, On Point, G'Town - Finished with 11 points on 49% two pointer shooting, 25% on threes, raising his eFG to 50%. A known, relentless bucket getter, Heath shot 11 times totally, making five.
A step slow this summer, sources have indicated Heath is battling some knee discomfort. His 100% recovery is anticipated.
Supreme Cook - 6'8", senior forward, On Point, G'Town - Newly arrived from Fairfield, Cook showed again his bonafides on the glass; this guy is a paint stalwart, defending the rim and pulling down boards. His 16p (no threes on 47% shooting), boards and whopping eight rejections attests it.
He didn't shoot a three, with long balls having reached such imprtance in the game, so sinking those shots should be a point of emphasis, as well as stop and pop shot work.
A Few Standouts
Randy Haynes - 6'4" guard, Higher Level, Israel/Venezuela - In high school at Potomac (VA), Haynes was a rim punisher. With ODU, he did the same, but peppered jumpers into his offering. Now, Randy does both, probably leaning in more as a shooter. Haynes gets buckets.
Dropped 28p, 2r, 3a, 3s, on 5-8 on regular shots, an even more impressive 6-7 from three point land. Knows how to score at all levels. Is a professional, one whose interview is above.
David Solomon - 6'8", 270 pound forward, VA Academy, Santa Monica CC - The poster boy for slipping thru the cracks, Solomon, who transferred from VA Academy from Lake Braddock is a true prospect; he rebounds, defends, scores in the paint at a fairly high level, and is willing to bang. Despite needing to get in better shape, Solomon can move.
What did he have to say after contributing 6p, 2r, 1s, numbers that don't tell the story of his impact? It's here.
James Gist - 6'8" forward, A wash, Turkey - A Maryland alum and international pro for 15 years, Gist used this Kenner League game to work on conditioning and timing. Accounted for 2p, 1r, 1a, 1s, while deferring to younger teammates.
Gist, always a great guy, consented to help a soon-to-be pay for play youngstger with his professionalism and approach to the game.
Darren Buchanan - 6'7", sophomore forward, DC Raiders, GW - Formerly of Va Tech, Buchanan again showed he's a tough performer. Dropped 15p, 7r, 1a, 1s, while checking in at 41% from inside the arc, 1-1 on long balls.
The ability to stretch floors will greatly benefit Buchanan's game, as will getting tighter with his dribble (both hands).
Jahari Long - 6'5", senior guard, Clyde's, Maryland - Strong and willing to drive and shoot, Long is a classic Division I two guard. Is preparing to play some lead guard, a good look for both the Terps and him.
Logged 15p, 4r, 2a. Shot well on two pointers - 67% - while struggling with threes - 0-5. Hitting those will open his game.
Budding Pros
Mezi Offurum - 6'8" forward, James Madison, Higher Level - European and Asian pro clubs are lining up to scout/sign Offurum, a frontcourt guy who is very athletic, using it to make plays. A smart guy, Offurum is learning the game within the game now, yet always does stuff that makes you say 'wow".
Doesn't know his first pro him, yet. Logged 18p, 9r, 3a, 4a, 1s.
Malik Bowman - 6'8 forward, Overtime Elite, A Wash - Having signed to play professionally, Bowman excites GM's with his length, strength, mobility and upside. Finland, here he comes.
Contributed 10p, 4p, 2a, 1s, 1b on 63% two point area shots, none from long distance (0-0). Extending shooting range will propel him offensively.
Bowman's session follows below.
Ricky Lindo - 6'8" forward, GW - Pouring in 16p, 78% from inside the arc, 1-2 beyond it good for an 83% effective shooting mark, Lindo also pulled down five caroms and dished one assist. Was also active defensively, taking the challenge of guarding multiple positions .
Lindo interviews, here, discussing his past and future.