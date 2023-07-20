Want to enjoy a collection of exclusive shots from that day. They are here .

The second Sunday of Kenner League action, 7.9.23, did not disappoint those who trekked to McDonough Arena on G'Town's campus. Below are a number of players and what they did.

Rowan Brumbaugh - 6'2" sophomore guard, A Wash, G'Town - New to Blue and Grey having jetted in from Texas, this DC native put up 23p, 9r, 4a, 3s. Eight of his boards were defensive. Shooting numbers came in at 47% on twos, 43% shooting threes, equaling an eFG% of 56%.



it was clear Brumbaugh desired to lead; he directed, informed, cheered and cajoled teammates. Rowan also dribbled and passed well, while also consistently directing teammates to speed up play. All of that will help him in Blue and Grey this season.



He has a set jumper, so more lift will help. So will better shooting off the dribble.



Drew McKenna 6'8", freshman wing, Clyde's, GTown - Chalk up 11 points on 43% two point shooting and 0-2 from long distance, establishing his eFG% as 43%. Not his best performance, but it's clear McKenna loves to operate from midrange, where he shoots and drives. Pulled down a septet of boards.



Increased quickness/first step explosion and overall aggressiveness will aid McKenna if he's to help the Hoyas next season as a reclassed freshman (Drew should be approaching senior year in high school).



Jay Heath - 6'2" senior guard, On Point, G'Town - Finished with 11 points on 49% two pointer shooting, 25% on threes, raising his eFG to 50%. A known, relentless bucket getter, Heath shot 11 times totally, making five.



A step slow this summer, sources have indicated Heath is battling some knee discomfort. His 100% recovery is anticipated.



Supreme Cook - 6'8", senior forward, On Point, G'Town - Newly arrived from Fairfield, Cook showed again his bonafides on the glass; this guy is a paint stalwart, defending the rim and pulling down boards. His 16p (no threes on 47% shooting), boards and whopping eight rejections attests it.

He didn't shoot a three, with long balls having reached such imprtance in the game, so sinking those shots should be a point of emphasis, as well as stop and pop shot work.













