Published Jan 25, 2025
It's Cooley, Hoyas at Providence, Again
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Last year on 1.27.24, Cooley, Georgetown's then first year head coach who arrived on The Hilltop from Providence, returned to his former college abode. The contest, a 84-76 Friar win that could have ended up either way, was full of emotion.

Well, the redux is today. Basic Information:

What: Georgetown (13-4, 4-4/6th in BIG EAST) at Providence (9-10, 3-5/8th)

When: 1.25.25, 1230p EST

Where: Amica Mutual Pavillion, Providence, RI

Tix: Seats begin at $46 each!

Broadcast: Fox, Team 980, Sirius XM 383/internet 973/83

Stats: Realtime at GUHoyas.com

Let's peruse team stats:

Georgetown at Providence Team Statistics (Conference Games)
StatsG'Town/BIG EAST RankPC/BIG EAST Rank

PPV

64.5 ppg/11th

73.2 ppg.6th

PPV Allowed

65.1 ppg/2nd

76.1 ppg/8th

FG%

44.1%/6th

45%/4th

FG% Allowed

38.3%/1st

43.6%/6th

3pt FG%

36.6%/3rd

35.1%/6th

3pt FG% Allowed

33.2%/7th

32.1%/4th

RPG

35.6 rpg/3rd

38.6 rpg/2nd

When it comes to team/conference player stats, foundationed specifically on BIG EAST games, Georgetown is paced in scoring by Micah Peavy's 16.4 ppg. A grad wing, that work puts him at 10th in the league.

Following Peavy on the league's top 30 listing is 14.7 ppg from sophomore guard Malik Mack. His head coach, Ed Cooley, also gets 11.3 ppg from frosh center Thomas Sorber These precocious performers are a sophomore and freshman, respectively.

Pacing Georgetown on the boards is Sorber, whose nine caroms grabbed each time mark also is tops in the BIG EAST. His alternative for Providence is rookie forward Ryan Mela, who pulls down seven, slotting fourth in the conference.

His coach, Kim English sees this production, scoring-wise: Senior guard Bensley Joesph (14.4 ppg/16th), 12.4 ppg/20th via junior guard Jayden Pierre and Wesley Cardet, a junior guard, accounting for 11.3/25th.

Circle back for postgame coverage!