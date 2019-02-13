HoyaReport.com

Tonight is a big test for Georgetown, as the Hoyas face Seton Hall for the first time this season. Game info follow:

Despite being on a swoon the last several games, senior center Jessie Govan still is the Hoyas' top scorer (17.7 ppg), placing him seventh in league competition. Freshman point guard James Akinjo has also struggled offensively recently, falling to 12.5 ppg and 19th in the conference, yet remains Georgetown's second most consistent scorer per contest.

Akinjo has maintained his hold as the BIG EAST's top assister (6.18 apg), while Govan is solidly the conference's second best boarder at 8.4 rpg, increasing .10 more than before G'Town's 73-69 home loss to Butler. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc maintains his seventh best BIG EAST rebounder status, via seven caroms each tilt.

Seton Hall's Myles Powell, a junior guard, leads the Pirates in scoring with 20.1 ppg, the league's third top mark. Class and backcourt mate, Quincy McKnight, follows him with 12 ppg, work slotted 12th in the conference.

Sandro Mamukelashvili leads SHU with 6.5 rpg; a sophomore forward, he's ninth in the BIG EAST. Landing second on the team, 27th in-conference, is Mike Nzie (4.8 rpg). McKnight is 3rd in the BIG EAST with 4.3 helpers per game.

Be sure to return for more coverage!

