HoyaReport.com

The numbers don’t lie; Georgetown, which trailed by as much as seven in the first stanza on two occasions, leading its 41-35 intermission deficit, fell behind 11, first pulling within a pair at 4:25 to go via sophomore wing Jamorko Pickett ’s (18 points, five rebounds) jumper. From that point until the final buzzer, G’Town managed four missed shots, two turnovers, one missed ft, a shot blocked.

“We had an opportunity to win” surmised Ewing of his team’s unseized chances at victory. As poorly as we played, as poorly as we started out the game, we still had an opportunity to win”. In his opinion ultimately “Turnovers, missed shots, not getting stops when stops were needed, that hurt us”.

Unfortunately that narrative can’t be scribed, as head coach Pat Ewing’s group went 0-4 from the field before the final buzzer, losing to Butler 73-69 yesterday.

February 10th, 2019 - After dwindling their eleven point, second half deficit to a just a pair, twice over more than nine minutes, victory seemed well within Georgetown’s grasp. Butler was on the ropes, on balance momentum from 13, 345 Capital One Center patrons being pointed the Hoyas’ way. A story of Georgetown victory seemed about to be written.

The travails of sophomore Mac McClung are indicative of G’Town’s overall fortunes: After having scored a game high 21 points, including seven straight in the first half, he missed two close shots in the last 39 seconds. Of the first, a missed layup, Ewing noted “It was a play we drew up, he went downhill got to the lane. He’s a finisher and he just missed”.

For the game Georgetown, whose biggest lead was but three points, finished 37.7% shooting from the field, 6-22 (27.3%) on three pointers, both below season averages of 44.7% and 40.3%, respectively.

Butler, coached by LaVall Jordan, managed 43.9% shooting overall, 40% on long balls, the latter above their season number. Sophomore guard Jordan Tucker logged a team best five rebounds and scored 15 points, 14 in the first half.

Junior guard Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 18 points, ultimately redeeming himself with four consecutive free throw makes over the last 36 seconds after missing the front end of a one and one charity stripe situation plus a bad turnover, consecutive gaffes committed forty seconds earlier.

Rebounding was a Georgetown win, with Ewing’s crew besting Butler 42-33 there. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc tallied seven caroms (along with seven points), and senior center Jessie Govan paced all players with nine.

Offensively Govan, the Hoyas’ leading scorer managed 12 points, well below his season 18.3 ppg output, on 2-8 shooting. Govan ended up fouling out in a tad over 30 minutes of play. Ewing fingered himself in Govan’s performance, admitting “I should have got him some more shots. Hopefully he would have made more than he did”.

Georgetown, now 14-10 on the season, 5-6 in the BIG EAST, came into Saturday’s Butler tilt fourth in a competitive, parity stricken league (half of its teams have six losses). They presently remain in the same position, yet blew a good opportunity.

“I’m disappointed” lamented Ewing. At home, with one of the largest crowd’s we’ve had here, we’ve got to come up with the win. We can’t come out as flat as we did”

In terms of his team’s BIG EAST standings, Ewing clearly believes “Win. Win at all costs” is the mantra, as “We have to seperate ourselves if we want to do well. And this was a game we had an opportunity to separate ourselves, to build on what we did versus Providence (a 76-67 road win this week). And I’m disappointed we didn’t come out with a sense of urgency that we needed to”.

Next up for the Hoyas is Seton Hall, a road battle set for Wednesday, 830p EST.

Butler (14-10, 5-6, 7th) next takes the floor Tuesday, traveling to St. John’s where they tip at 830p EST.