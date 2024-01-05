Advertisement
Hoyas Hope to Prevail in 'Bum Bowl'

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
After Georgetown fell 77-60 to visiting Creighton this week, a media member covering festivities uttered a funny, and rather currently accurate statement, noting Saturday's DePaul vs. Hoyas tilt was to essentially avoid last place. In the parlance of sports fans in barber shops, that can be called a 'Bum Bowl'. And yes, G'Town stands 10th, the Blue Devils are 11th or last among BIG EAST teams.

The game's fundamental information?

What: DePaul (3-10/0-2, 11th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (7-7, 0-3, 10th)

When: 1.5.23, Noon EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats begin at just $2 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 (radio)

Stats: Premium Court

Chat: Premium Court


Supreme Cook and his Hoya mates, along with DePaul, want to avoid last place.
Supreme Cook and his Hoya mates, along with DePaul, want to avoid last place. (ron bailey)
What do those team stats look like?

DePaul at Georgetown Team Statistics
Stat DePaul/BE Rank Georgetown/BE Rank

Points Per Game

66.1 ppg/11th

72.7 ppg/10th

Field Goal %

43.1%/9th

42.7%/10th

3pt Field Goal %

34%/5th

35.4%/2nd


Steals Per Game

4.8 spg/10th

6.2 spg/6th

Rebounds Per Game

36.4 rpg/9th

30.8 rpg/11th

Blocks Per Game

3.9 bpg/9th

3.9 bpg/8th

Pace

68.6/6th

68.2/7th
Outside of two stats for G'town, it's clearl both teams are struggling.

Ed Cooley, Georgetown's new head coach may see his scoring numbers shift tremendously, as sophomore guard Jayden Epps is day to day with an injured ankle. That's 17.8 ppg, the BIG EAST's third top mark, in limbo.

After Epps stands junior wing Dontrez Styles (14.8 ppg). The only other double figure scorer for Cooley is Supreme Cook, dropping 10.1 ppg. A junior forward/center and voracious rebounder, Cook is tops on G'Town boarding with 8.4 rpg, work positioning him a lofty third among conference guys.

Tony Stubblefield, DePaul's third year head coach who has been rumored under fire in Chicago, sees grad guard Chico Carter lead his unit via 16.5 ppg, senior forward Da"Sean Nelson pace the Blue Demons with 4.5 rpg.

Head back here for the best postgame coverage.

