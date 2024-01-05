After Georgetown fell 77-60 to visiting Creighton this week, a media member covering festivities uttered a funny, and rather currently accurate statement, noting Saturday's DePaul vs. Hoyas tilt was to essentially avoid last place. In the parlance of sports fans in barber shops, that can be called a 'Bum Bowl'. And yes, G'Town stands 10th, the Blue Devils are 11th or last among BIG EAST teams.

What do those team stats look like?

Ed Cooley, Georgetown's new head coach may see his scoring numbers shift tremendously, as sophomore guard Jayden Epps is day to day with an injured ankle. That's 17.8 ppg, the BIG EAST's third top mark, in limbo.



After Epps stands junior wing Dontrez Styles (14.8 ppg). The only other double figure scorer for Cooley is Supreme Cook, dropping 10.1 ppg. A junior forward/center and voracious rebounder, Cook is tops on G'Town boarding with 8.4 rpg, work positioning him a lofty third among conference guys.



Tony Stubblefield, DePaul's third year head coach who has been rumored under fire in Chicago, sees grad guard Chico Carter lead his unit via 16.5 ppg, senior forward Da"Sean Nelson pace the Blue Demons with 4.5 rpg.

