HoyaReport.com

February 23, 2019 - Later today the Hoyas will attempt to settle a score, as Creighton beckons (the previous matchup was a 91-87 Bluejay win ).

When it comes to player stat leaders, Jessie Govan continues to pace the Hoyas in scoring (18.2 ppg, 7th in league action) and rebounds (8.4 rpg/2nd). The senior center's impact and importance are undeniable.

Following him in Blue and Grey are freshmen Mac McClung, a guard who notches 14.8 ppg, 16th in the league and forward Josh LeBlanc, whose 6.5 rpg is 9th in conference play.

Another freshman Hoya is racking up league numbers, as guard James Akinjo leads all BIG EAST players in conference game action with six assists per game, over a dime more than the next competitor.

The Creighton Bluejays are also paced by a big man - junior pivot Martin Krampelj - who stands as the team's top scorer (15.9 ppg) and boarder (8 rpg). That's good for 9th and 3rd in the BIG EAST, respectively.

Sophomore guard Ty-Shon Alexander immediately follows Krampelj in points with 15.8 ppg and league ranking, 10th. There is no such dynamic in rebounding, given no other Bluejay making the top 30 in BIG EAST carom-getters.

Freshman guard Marcus Zegarowski leads CU in assists, logging 3.55 apg, the conference's 12th highest mark.

